New Jersey State

Have You Heard the Tragic Tale of New York’s “Clawfoot People”?

It's a true tale that's stranger than fiction. The Zoar Valley is a region of natural gorges near Gowanda, New York-- a small village about an hour south of Buffalo in the Western part of the state. By the late 19th century, most residents in the area found that they were suffering from the same physical deformity... their feet and hands would twist and distort like claws.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century

A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?

Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
