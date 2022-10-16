Read full article on original website
Man was awake and playing the saxophone throughout his entire 9-hour brain tumor surgery
Several times during the surgery, the patient played the theme song from "Love Story" by Francis Lai.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
A man went to hospital with stomach pain. He died eight hours later after doctors found a huge fish bone had pierced his guts.
A man died after an almost inch-long fish bone got lodged in his small intestine and caused an infection, according to a report. The unnamed 61-year-old farmer had experienced worseningtummy pain and an expanded abdomen, vomiting, and constipation for three days before he went to an emergency room in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
A man who had headaches for years went to an optometrist when he started seeing black orbs. He was diagnosed with brain cancer and says the appointment saved his life.
A man was diagnosed with brain cancer after he got blurry vision and went to an optometrist. The optometrist found warning signs in the back of his eye, which can be caused by a tumor. Doctors diagnosed Matt Voice with brain cancer, and he had urgent surgery to remove 70%...
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
survivornet.com
Grandpa, 54, Thought His Year-Long Sore Throat Was Just Laryngitis: It Turned Out To Be A Rare Tumor
Lee Marsh, 54, is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatments for a glomus jugulare tumor at the base of his skull. He received his diagnosis earlier this year after initially thinking his sore throat was being caused by laryngitis. A glomus jugulare tumor is located in the part of the temporal bone...
Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm
As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
Journal Inquirer
Ear pain, pressure, crackling and ringing: What is it?
(BPT) - Ear pain, pressure, ringing, crackling and popping in the ears? These symptoms can often be mistaken for allergies, a cold or wax buildup — but it could be Eustachian tube dysfunction. And for people who fly, it is a major inconvenience. The Eustachian tube is a dynamic,...
Medical News Today
What are the stages of stroke recovery?
A stroke causes damage to the body and brain, and recovery is a gradual process that looks different for each individual. Healthcare professionals use stages to measure stroke recovery. Physical therapist Signe Brunnstrom developed a tool for charting a person’s progress to recovery. It breaks the recovery process into six...
Wireless brain implant could save more than 100,000 Americans who die each year from aggressive tumors by zapping them with heat for two weeks
A new brain implant designed to kill brain tumors uses infrared light to activate nanoparticles in the device that generates heat and zaps the deadly mass - and it can be done with 15 minute treatments for just 15 days straight. The innovation, developed by researchers at Stanford Medicine, is...
aao.org
Children with newly diagnosed brain tumors often have ophthalmologic abnormalities
Review of: Ophthalmological findings in youths with a newly diagnosed brain tumor. Nuijts M, Stegeman I, van Seeters T, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the prevalence and clinical presentation of ophthalmologic abnormalities in children with brain tumors. Study design. This was a prospective, nationwide cohort study...
Scientist reveals gut symptoms that could ‘sound the alarm’ before developing motor neurone disease
Experts believe there are a number of gut problems that could “sound the alarm” for motor neurone disease years before developing any brain symptoms. “Patients can have problems with thinking, problems with their gut. So weight loss, nausea,” Dr Jenna Gregory explained. “The thing that causes motor...
Medical News Today
All about synovial sarcoma, its symptoms, and more
Synovial sarcoma is a form of soft tissue cancer. It often develops around the joints and can be difficult to diagnose. This condition can spread to other body parts, most notably the lungs. Because synovial sarcoma is so rare, scientists still have much to learn about it. This article discusses...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure
In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
labroots.com
How Does the Brain Recover After an Injury?
A recent report by the 2022 Lancet Neurology Commission has highlighted the prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI), which is still the world's leading cause of injury-related death and disability; an estimated 55 million people around the world are affected every year. Traffic accidents and home falls are primary causes of TBI in adults, and over 90 percent are classified as 'mild' injuries. The incidence of TBI in children, who are often injured during sports, is also rising. Mild traumatic brain injuries are also known as concussions. However, more than half of TBI patients have not fully recovered within 6 months of the incident. Genetic factors may affect how people recover from TBI.
Ozempic Went TikTok Viral as a Weight Loss Drug — Now There's a Serious Shortage for Diabetic Patients Who Need It
Rachel Garrett Mercer remembers the day she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “The first thing my doctor told me was that I ‘didn’t look diabetic’,” she said. “Looking back, it’s hard to imagine anyone saying that, because diabetic doesn’t look like one thing. Everybody is different.” Following her diagnosis, Mercer’s day-to-day life completely changed. She was placed on an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor to help manage her insulin, but as she describes it, the disease is not a “set it and forget it” type thing. She has to count carbs after every meal, snack and vitamin, and adjust...
What is multiple sclerosis? Selma Blair opened up about the disease after leaving "Dancing with the Stars"
Selma Blair revealed this week she was leaving "Dancing with the Stars" due to complications from multiple sclerosis. The disease, commonly referred to as MS, affects nearly 1 million adults in the U.S. and it could be disabling. Most people receive an MS diagnosis between the ages of 20 and...
MedicalXpress
A sound approach for effective gene therapy delivery to the brain
Researchers have been experimenting with different ways to deliver genes to the brain to treat central nervous system diseases and tumors. One of the obstacles, however, is the ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier while having minimal effect on the other organs in the body. Hong Chen, associate professor of...
