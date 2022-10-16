Read full article on original website
James E. Mills
James E. Mills, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Smiths Grove, KY native was a retired employee of Keystop in Smiths Grove, a member of Freedom Hill Church, former member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon and past master of the Odd Fellows Lodge #51 in Bowling Green. He was a son of the late Grover Cleveland Mills and Nettie Marie Slaughter Mills.
Nola Bessie Hawk
Nola Bessie Hawk age 85 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Wilkerson & Virginia Jaggers Sinclair. She was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Hart County Search and Rescue Squad.
Mark Jackson
Mark Douglas Jackson, age 53, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. Mark was born on September 16, 1969, a son of the late James Edward Jackson and Wilma Lee Thompson Cotton. He is survived by his mother Wilma Lee (Thompson)...
Joe Michael Stephens
Joe Michael Stephens, 71 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by family. Joe was born on July 10, 1951, to the late Marchel and Mary (Witty) Stephens. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving brothers, Kenneth and Roger Stephens and a nephew, Ronnie Stephens.
Betty Smith
Betty Carol Smith, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1963 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Charles William Smith and Annie Lee England Smith. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Woodland United Baptist Church. Survivors include...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 17, 2022. Alisha R. Lutz, 29, and Dakota L. Wyatt, 29, both of Park City. Kaley R. Bartlett, 25, of Glasgow, and Kyle L. Smith, 33, of Knob...
Glasgow’s Taylor Murphy named WKU Homecoming queen candidate
BOWLING GREEN — Thirty-one students are candidates for 2022 Homecoming queen at Western Kentucky University. The 2022 queen will be crowned Saturday, Oct. 29, during halftime of WKU Football vs. North Texas at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Nightmare...
Chess Delk
Chess Cabot Delk, 69, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was born June 5, 1953 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Ruth Bell Delk. Chess began his career in Illinois at Sheldon’s Manufacturing. From there, he moved to Glasgow, Kentucky and worked for the City of Glasgow doing waste management and then worked for J.L. French as a forklift operator.
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
Riley Anne-Marie Smith “Wiggles”
Riley Anne-Marie Smith “Wiggles” was born in heaven on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She is the infant daughter of Jason Dwayne and Katherine Marie (McCormack) Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Lacie Smith McCormack; Mamaw, Phyllis Ann Slinker; Papaw, JR Singletary; Poppy, Richard Wheeler; Nana, Ann Wheeler.
Teen dies in motorcycle crash in northern Kentucky
BRANDENBURG — A teen driver died in a two-vehicle crash in Meade County Saturday evening. Kentucky State Police said the incident happened near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238. It involved a motorcycle and a truck. A preliminary investigation revealed a 17-year-old male from New Albany, Ind.,...
Cave City mayoral candidates discuss views during forum
CAVE CITY — Two of the three candidates running for mayor in Barren County’s second largest city detailed their plans for the city’s future at a political forum held Tuesday evening. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at the Cave City Convention Center. Candidates...
Vandalism closes Cave City park
CAVE CITY — A Cave City park remains closed due to suspected vandalism last week. Officials with the Cave City Fire Department said they were dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park the afternoon of Oct. 13. Smoke was in the area when they arrived, and a play set and mulch was on fire.
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
Property tax cards to be mailed in coming weeks
GLASGOW — Tax season is about to begin in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting tax payments on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Those will be received at the sheriff’s office. Yellow cards will be mailed to property owners at the end of October, according...
Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident
OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
Former Glasgow Independent superintendent overpaid for accrued sick days, records show
GLASGOW — Keith Hale, the former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, was overpaid for accrued sick days when he retired, according to newly obtained documents. Hale retired effective June 30, 2022. He was expected to serve as superintendent through June 2024 but announced an abrupt retirement on May 10. He cited health concerns in an email to employees of the school district.
Glasgow school board receives update on South Green Elementary School project
GLASGOW —The Glasgow School Board met in regular session Monday evening. The highlight of the meeting, once again, was an update on South Green Elementary School’s construction project. Tommy Gumm, CEO of Alliance Corporation and Allison Cummings, associate principal with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, were both on hand...
