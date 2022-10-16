ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sauce Gardner trolls Packers with cheesehead before Allen Lazard becomes party pooper

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Green Bay is a place that loves its cheese, meat and dairy. It’s what makes Green Bay what it is. So what better way to celebrate a win as a visiting team than by donning the famous cheesehead?

That’s what Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner did after New York scored a 27-10 victory over the Packers to move to 4-2 on the year. He threw on the cheesehead and started celebrating the trolling the Packers and their fans. People were loving it.

Of course, the Packers weren’t, namely wide receiver Allen Lazard, who knocked the cheese off Gardner’s head as he ran into the locker room.

It’s all good for Gardner and the Jets. They got the last laugh. They’re 4-2 while the Packers now sit at 3-3 and with a ton of question marks going forward.

And Sauce still has the cheesehead.

Maybe next time, Gardner will try his sauce with the cheese.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

