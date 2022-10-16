Equine Art Exhibition features works by the finest equine artists in the country

Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken haunted attraction is scaring for a good cause
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is on the way, and Deadwood Manor is ready to haunt. One Aiken resident started the event out of his garage, and now it’s a full-blown operation. It’s free for you and the family, but it also benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank’s It’s Spooky...
Weekend brings about “Shout Fest” 2022
The newly renamed Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park host Shout 94.7 FM for their annual ShoutFest event. To name a few, musical ministry included award winning artist such as Deitrick Haddon, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jokia and Lasha Knox.
WRDW-TV
Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival wraps up
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food and music is a must at any county fair during the fall and Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que is highly anticipated each year, especially after a two year hiatus. For the last day, families got to have their faces painted and danced to love music while...
WLTX.com
Longtime community advocate Barbara Willm passes away
Barbara Willm passed away Monday after a six-year battle with cancer. Her funeral is set for Thursday morning at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
wfxg.com
22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
WRDW-TV
Playing Fore the Pets returns to Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know the saying ‘it’s raining cats and dogs’? In Aiken, it’s raining golf balls. Playing Fore the Pets has returned. A golf tournament to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Supporters can enter to win $1,000, but you have a one...
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
WRDW-TV
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
wfxg.com
Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect and donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
Local homeless shelter preps for cold weather this week
Upcoming lower temperatures could be tough for the homeless population in the CSRA, and shelters are in need of supplies.
WRDW-TV
Funeral service set for state Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for late state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. They’ll take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Auditorium on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta. Howard died last week at age 67. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather,...
Commission votes on ambulance subsidy, firetrucks called shameful
Commissioners taking two votes with impacts on public safety, firetrucks and ambulance subsidy, but one commissioner found the commission's actions shameful
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
25-Year-Old Jeremiah Alexander Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life in Augusta. The crash happened on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on Riverwatch Parkway. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander.
