Equine Art Exhibition features works by the finest equine artists in the country

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect and donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.

AIKEN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO