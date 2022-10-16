Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Dr. Richard Kevin Vance
Dr. Richard Kevin Vance, age 59, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kevin was a gentle, kind, and patient man who touched the lives of many. He was a former member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church where he served as Teacher, Director, and Treasurer for Sunday School, as well as a Deacon of the Church. Dr. Vance was a 1981 graduate of Caverna High School, he then attended Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1984. After graduating from WKU, he attended Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1988. Dr. Vance was very community minded and therefore was a member of many clubs, including the Hart County Cattlemens Association, Horse Cave Rotary Club, Gideons International, American Association of Bovine Practicioners, American Association of Equine Practicioners, American Association of Small Ruminant Practitioners, American Veterinary Medical Association, Cave City Chamber of Commerce, Hart County Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Cattlemens Association, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, and the Society of Theriogenology. He was a founding ARK board member and also started the ARK foster program that benifited many animals throughout our community.
wcluradio.com
Joe Michael Stephens
Joe Michael Stephens, 71 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by family. Joe was born on July 10, 1951, to the late Marchel and Mary (Witty) Stephens. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving brothers, Kenneth and Roger Stephens and a nephew, Ronnie Stephens.
wcluradio.com
Betty Smith
Betty Carol Smith, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1963 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Charles William Smith and Annie Lee England Smith. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Woodland United Baptist Church. Survivors include...
wcluradio.com
Mark Jackson
Mark Douglas Jackson, age 53, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. Mark was born on September 16, 1969, a son of the late James Edward Jackson and Wilma Lee Thompson Cotton. He is survived by his mother Wilma Lee (Thompson)...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 17, 2022. Alisha R. Lutz, 29, and Dakota L. Wyatt, 29, both of Park City. Kaley R. Bartlett, 25, of Glasgow, and Kyle L. Smith, 33, of Knob...
wcluradio.com
Thelma Irene Robertson
Thelma Irene Robertson, age 90, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her residence in Horse Cave, KY surrounded by her family. She was a retired life long employee of Mallory’s Campacitor. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Reynolds and Edna Ray...
wcluradio.com
James E. Mills
James E. Mills, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Smiths Grove, KY native was a retired employee of Keystop in Smiths Grove, a member of Freedom Hill Church, former member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon and past master of the Odd Fellows Lodge #51 in Bowling Green. He was a son of the late Grover Cleveland Mills and Nettie Marie Slaughter Mills.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
wcluradio.com
Cave City mayoral candidates discuss views during forum
CAVE CITY — Two of the three candidates running for mayor in Barren County’s second largest city detailed their plans for the city’s future at a political forum held Tuesday evening. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at the Cave City Convention Center. Candidates...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.
wcluradio.com
Chess Delk
Chess Cabot Delk, 69, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was born June 5, 1953 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Ruth Bell Delk. Chess began his career in Illinois at Sheldon’s Manufacturing. From there, he moved to Glasgow, Kentucky and worked for the City of Glasgow doing waste management and then worked for J.L. French as a forklift operator.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
kentuckytoday.com
Wayne County latest Build-Ready location in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – State officials are hoping for continued momentum of Kentucky’s site development efforts with the announcement of a new Build-Ready location in Wayne County in the hopes of positioning the region for future economic success. The site, located at 1777 Kentucky Highway 90 in Monticello,...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow school board receives update on South Green Elementary School project
GLASGOW —The Glasgow School Board met in regular session Monday evening. The highlight of the meeting, once again, was an update on South Green Elementary School’s construction project. Tommy Gumm, CEO of Alliance Corporation and Allison Cummings, associate principal with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, were both on hand...
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
wcluradio.com
Former Glasgow Independent superintendent overpaid for accrued sick days, records show
GLASGOW — Keith Hale, the former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, was overpaid for accrued sick days when he retired, according to newly obtained documents. Hale retired effective June 30, 2022. He was expected to serve as superintendent through June 2024 but announced an abrupt retirement on May 10. He cited health concerns in an email to employees of the school district.
