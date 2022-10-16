Read full article on original website
Man arrested after leading UHP troopers on multi-county chase
A man was arrested Friday after a police pursuit that spanned three different counties in central Utah and possibly more than 100 miles.
Gephardt Daily
Utah DWR seeks tips after 2 bull elk poached, left to waste
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two bull elk were recently killed and left to waste in Sevier County. Both bull elk were shot and killed in the Browns Hole area on Fishlake Mountain in...
ksl.com
Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah
SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
KSLTV
Thousands of fish died during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse of Sanpete County came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir near Fish Lake.
kslnewsradio.com
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
midutahradio.com
Richfield Man Arrested on 24 Charges
On Oct. 11 a search warrant was obtained and served on a resident in Richfield for possession of stolen property, illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, firearms and electronic devices. The warrant was served by Richfield City Police Officers with the help of Sevier County Sheriff Deputies and Agents with Adult Probation and Parole.
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
