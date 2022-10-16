ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juab County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Utah DWR seeks tips after 2 bull elk poached, left to waste

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two bull elk were recently killed and left to waste in Sevier County. Both bull elk were shot and killed in the Browns Hole area on Fishlake Mountain in...
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah

SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
SALINA, UT
KSLTV

Thousands of fish died during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse of Sanpete County came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults

PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
PAYSON, UT
midutahradio.com

Richfield Man Arrested on 24 Charges

On Oct. 11 a search warrant was obtained and served on a resident in Richfield for possession of stolen property, illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, firearms and electronic devices. The warrant was served by Richfield City Police Officers with the help of Sevier County Sheriff Deputies and Agents with Adult Probation and Parole.
RICHFIELD, UT

