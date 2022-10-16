Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
5 Reasons Why Removing Jedi from Star Wars is a Bad Idea
In the history of Star Wars, which is starting to make its way toward five decades worth of storytelling, there have been a lot of theories, rumors, and many fans ready and willing to give their input. One argument is that Star Wars could do without the Jedi and the Sith for a while. Despite the interest in seeing other stories, as has already happened, one must remember that the Jedi are an integral part of the franchise. Dropping them for more than a story, here and there, would be a terrible idea. Imagine dropping a crucial figure or sect from one well-known movie franchise or another; the result would be a complete change of the franchise, meaning the story would be altered in a way that’s tough to come back from. Even considering excluding the Jedi would be a colossal misstep many people might regret if it ever happened. Showing other stories that don’t have as much to do with the Jedi is interesting since the echoes of their actions and wars stir up a bit of trouble now and then, but keeping them around is still wiser than ditching them entirely.
California Bakery Crafts ‘Pan Solo,’ Life Size Han Solo Statue Made Out of Bread
Few film and television properties have more passionate audiences than “Star Wars.” The George Lucas-created franchise is approaching its sixth decade of existence, but time hasn’t done anything to dull the enthusiasm of its fans. Every time it feels like you’ve seen it all, another “Star Wars” enthusiast finds a way to outdo themselves by crafting a lavish display of fandom that delicately toes the line between remarkably impressive and slightly concerning. Case in point: “Pan Solo“, a new six-foot sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” — made of...
Good News Network
They Baked a Replica of Star Wars Hero ‘Pan Solo’ Frozen in Carbonite –Now in Bread For Halloween
A California bakery created ‘Pan Solo’—a 6ft replica of the Star Wars hero frozen in carbonite out of bread. Sci-fi fanatic and expert baker Hannalee Pervan spent 100 hours on the life size sculpture. The head chef and co-owner of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, grew...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans left spooked as they realize a memorable Han Solo line didn’t actually happen
Something kinda spooky is going on in the Star Wars fandom right now, as it seems some people are remembering a key line in The Force Awakens differently from everyone else. Is the Mandela Effect afoot in a galaxy far, far away?. This notorious phenomenon is when large groups of...
Broadway star humiliates partially-deaf and blind theater fan by accusing her of recording Hadestown performance, after mistaking closed-captioning device for a phone
A partially-deaf woman was humiliated in the middle of a Broadway performance for using a closed captioning device that an on-stage diva wrongfully assumed was a cell phone. Samantha Coleman, a partially deaf and blind Broadway fanatic, was sitting in the front row of the Hadestown musical on Thursday when star Lillias White, 71, halted in twice middle of the show to call the spectator for 'recording on her cellphone.'
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Woman’s Fiancé Calls Her to Inform Her He Has "No Desire to Come Home"
Around 1.4 billion people travel internationally every year. Roughly 80% of these people are traveling for pleasure but all vacations must come to an end. But in one person's case, they didn't want the fun to end. U/Synney shared the following story through an online post.
intheknow.com
Bride is shamed by family for wearing ‘tacky’ secondhand wedding dress: ‘Screw those people’
A bride is being shamed by her loved ones for wearing a secondhand dress. She posted in “Wedding Shaming” in hopes that others would listen to her “rant.” She bought her dream dress for $300. It was worn once and exactly what she wanted. When people saw it, they loved the dress.
Woman Washes Baby Blankie For First Time In 10 Years and it’s Like Watching a Slow Motion Horror Show
If this doesn’t make you run all your blankets to the dry cleaners, nothing will.
Anne Hathaway Admits There’s a ‘Tremendous Pressure’ To Be Likable in Hollywood & It’s a Total Double Standard
Throughout her career, Anne Hathaway has become a Hollywood icon. From her Academy Award win for Les Misérables, to becoming a fan favorite for her role in the Princess Diaries movies, Hathaway has undoubtedly made a name for herself. Along the way, however, many questioned her whole personae and drive. Looking back, was she actually doing too much or is Hollywood just too misogynistic to see her talent?
My Family Hid The Haunting In Our Home From Me For Years. Then I Found These Photos.
“We were haunted?” I asked my mom, bewildered. “We were terrorized,” she replied.
pethelpful.com
Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless
We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
pethelpful.com
Cat Has Cutest Way of Letting Mom Know Cardboard Box Is 'His'
Worley 'Birdie' the tabby cat is known on TikTok for his mischievous antics and adorable chirps, but his new obsession has his followers in a frenzy: cardboard boxes. His mama, Jenn, recently posted the cutest video on her account @seeminglyabsurd, and no one can get enough of Birdie and his box. They're the duo we never knew we needed!
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle's Podcasting Is Really "Proficient" Compared to Kate and William's Radio Appearance, Royal Commentator Says
Last week, a special radio segment with Prince William and Princess Kate was released almost at the exact same time as Meghan Markle's newest podcast episode. Appearing on BBC Radio 1, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered...
WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver
A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
Gizmodo
The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations
Into the thick of Halloween we go with nighttime Marvel surprises at Disney Parks, all the haunts in full swing at both Universal Studios, and festive fun at Knott’s Scary Farm—and let’s not forget the immersive scene with neighborhoods like Cemetery Lane celebrating classic horror. Find out...
