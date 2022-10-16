Read full article on original website
Leading Event Tech Platform Helping Brisbane Venues Capitalise on Christmas Demand
BRISBANE, Australia - October 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech company HeadBox, function venues Brisbane-wide are in a great position to generate business as customers are actively looking for places to book their Christmas season events. Offering products designed to help venues stand out from the competition and maximise their bookings, HeadBox is on a mission to reinvent the events industry through technology.
An Airbnb Host Complained About Their Bookings Being Low, And People Responded With A List Of Reasons Why They Refuse To Use The Service
"I loved the concept of AirBnB when it was 'rent out your house when you're away' or 'rent out your summer home in off-season.' Not when it became a business for people and thousands of homes meant for inhabitants of that city were taken off of the rental market."
BE HEALTHY USA Has Launched A New Range Of Mask For Flu Protection This Autumn
The masks will help Americans from allergies that can affect them in all facets of their life. BE HEALTHY USA, the leading distributor of KOREAN MASK (KF94) in the USA, has launched a new autumn collection of KF94 MASK that will help protect them in the coming flu season. The high-quality mask offers more comfort than other types of respirator masks on the market. Customers get 25% off when they use promo code SPOOKY25.
Carmelita launches a new range of Tudung shawl collections in the market.
Bangsar, Selangor, Malaysia, 19th Oct 2022, CARMELITA is an online store for headscarves, shawls, and related products. In the latest development, the platform has launched a new range of Tudung Shawl Collection. It comes with 100 vibrant colours that give a fantastic look to a carrier. The online platform of...
Japanese Citizens Can Now Apply For Visas To New Zealand Online
We are pleased to announce that, as of today, Japanese citizens can apply for a visa to travel to New Zealand online.This new service is designed to streamline the process of obtaining a visa for travel to New Zealand, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience.We hope that this new service will make it easier for Japanese citizens to travel to New Zealand and enjoy all that our country has to offer.
New online travel visa application system from the Indian government
The Indian government has recently launched a new online system for applying for travel visas to India. This new system offers a quicker and easier way to obtain a visa for travel to India, and is available to citizens of Argentina.With this new system, travelers can apply for their visa online, and receive it within 10 days. This is a major convenience for travelers, as previously the process could take up to 6 weeks.This new system is part of the Indian government's efforts to make travel to India more convenient and accessible. For more information on how to apply for an Indian visa, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Mobility Fintech Moove Raises £15 Million Financing Facility From Emso Asset Management to Scale UK Operations
Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is announcing it has raised £15 million in financing from Emso Asset Management to scale up its UK operations following a successful launch in August. Moove launched in London in August with a...
Now Spanish and Italian Citizens Can Apply For Canada Visa Online
We are excited to announce that Spanish citizens can now apply for a Canada visa online through our user-friendly platform. This convenient new service makes it easy for anyone to apply for a Canada visa, and we're proud to be able to offer it to Spanish citizens. We hope that this will make it easier for people from all over the world to come and experience all that Canada has to offer.
What are the requirements for applying for a Canada visa online for Swiss citizens
Starting today, Swiss citizens can apply for a Canada visa online through the new e-Visa system. The e-Visa system is convenient and easy to use.With the e-Visa system, Swiss citizens can apply for a Canada visa from the comfort of their own home. The process is simple and straightforward, and takes just a few minutes to complete. Once the application is submitted, applicants will receive a decision within 72 hours. If approved, the visa will be valid for up to six months. This new e-Visa system makes it easier than ever for Swiss citizens to visit Canada. For more information, please visit the website of the Canadian embassy in Switzerland.
Vacuum Glass Windows And Doors Curtain Wall Energy Saving Technology
Glass is something we often see it in various life and work scenes, and we are not unfamiliar with it. But most people do not know the concept of vacuum glass. In recent years, glass curtain wall system has become almost the most important external protection solution for non-residential buildings. For the transparent outer curtain wall system, the glass area accounts for about 85% of the total area of the system. In this situation, the glass curtain wall system almost undertakes the important energy-saving task of the building outer envelope.
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Humana, Cigna, Aviva, Zurich Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Small Medium Enterprise Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
LONBEST Premium Blackboard Leading The Best On Writing Innovation
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. No Consumables. - Pressure sensitive writing; real writing experience; make writing totally different. - No need of pen...
Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Set for More Growth : BMC Software, Waterfall Security Solutions, NortonLifeLock
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cyber Security for Oil & Gas market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
