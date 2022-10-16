Vocal Trash will perform Oct. 23 as part of Etherredge Center 2022-2023 Cultural Series

Read full article on original website
Weekend brings about “Shout Fest” 2022
The newly renamed Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park host Shout 94.7 FM for their annual ShoutFest event. To name a few, musical ministry included award winning artist such as Deitrick Haddon, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jokia and Lasha Knox.
WRDW-TV
Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival wraps up
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food and music is a must at any county fair during the fall and Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que is highly anticipated each year, especially after a two year hiatus. For the last day, families got to have their faces painted and danced to love music while...
WRDW-TV
Aiken haunted attraction is scaring for a good cause
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is on the way, and Deadwood Manor is ready to haunt. One Aiken resident started the event out of his garage, and now it’s a full-blown operation. It’s free for you and the family, but it also benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank’s It’s Spooky...
WRDW-TV
New aerial video series from News 12 takes flight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our News 12 drone is giving viewers a birds-eye view of some of Augusta’s most iconic places in a new digital series called “Aerial Augusta.”. The first four episodes highlight the News 12 NBC 26 building, the Augusta Canal, SRP Park and the James Brown Arena.
WRDW-TV
YMCA ensures local children have ‘A Place to Dream’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic put a lot of things on hold, not just for businesses and families, but for non-profits too. One of those programs was A Place to Dream through the Family Y, which provides beds to children in need. Before the pandemic, they were installing about...
Everything you need to know for the Georgia Carolina State Fair
The Georgia Carolina State Fair is back and it's big fun! WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!
WRDW-TV
Playing Fore the Pets returns to Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know the saying ‘it’s raining cats and dogs’? In Aiken, it’s raining golf balls. Playing Fore the Pets has returned. A golf tournament to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Supporters can enter to win $1,000, but you have a one...
WRDW-TV
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
WRDW-TV
PaceDay 2022 comes to an end
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CDC says cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. One local non-profit brought more than 400 cyclists to the CSRA to raise money for treatment and ride for a good cause. For the past four years, PaceLine has helped fund...
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
Local homeless shelter preps for cold weather this week
Upcoming lower temperatures could be tough for the homeless population in the CSRA, and shelters are in need of supplies.
WJBF.com
Vipir 6 Alert for Freezing Temperatures across the CSRA.
The coldest air of the fall season is here tonight and Wednesday Night/Thursday morning as many across the CSRA will see temperatures in the 30s. A Freeze WARNING is in effect for our northern and western counties and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Augusta and areas in the central and Eastern CSRA. My thinking is that this won’t last long as we’ll slowly warm the temperatures as we move into Friday.
RSV cases on the rise
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cases of a common and very infectious respiratory virus are on the rise. And doctors want you to protect yourself and others in the coming months. RSV is a virus that causes cold-like symptoms in people and can be life-threatening to young children. Alex Martin’s son had RSV at 11 months old. […]
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
Long line in Augusta as early voting kicks off
More than a thousand people cast ballots in Augusta as early voting gets underway
wfxg.com
Funeral arrangements set for Rep. Wayne Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Georgia State Representative Henry Wayne Howard, who died Oct. 13. His funeral will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Bell Auditorium. The Howard family extends its sincerest gratitude for the love and support since the...
WRDW-TV
Funeral service set for state Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for late state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. They’ll take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Auditorium on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta. Howard died last week at age 67. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather,...
aikenhighhornets.com
Varsity Football falls to Midland Valley 70 – 33
Aiken troubles continue slowing the run game down and costly turnover that resulted in 21 quick 3rd quarter points. Aiken will be home next week for the Hall of Fame game against Lexington.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
