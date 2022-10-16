Jets fans out in full force in Green Bay in support of team after big Week 6 win

The Jets have started winning again and their fans have started flocking again. The fans were out in full force at Lambeau Field Sunday to watch their Jets make their mark on the league this season with a 27-10 win in Green Bay over the Packers to move to 4-2.

After the game, Jets fans were still hanging around Lambeau Field in excitement after the team’s biggest win in quite some time. Check this out, courtesy of Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

If the scene is this big in Green Bay, just imagine what it’s going to look like in two weeks when the Jets host the Patriots and then the following week against the Bills.