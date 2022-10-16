ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston University

BU’s New Associate Provost for Community and Inclusion Will Focus on Accountability, Civil Discourse

Victoria Shannon Sahani comes from Arizona State University. There are a host of themes Victoria Shannon Sahani hopes to bring to Boston University as the new associate provost for community and inclusion—open communication channels and accountability, for starters—but most crucially, civil discourse. Sahani comes to BU from Arizona...
There Will Be Blood at the Booth Theatre for Halloween

Vampire tale Let the Right One In brings together School of Theatre and Actors’ Shakespeare Projectv. “I think the audience is going to be spooked,” Leah Hohauser says. That’s a good thing, in this case. The College of Fine Arts School of Theatre is celebrating Halloween with a stage adaptation of Let the Right One In, a dark Scandinavian vampire tale that started as a novel and became a movie (twice) and a TV series.
