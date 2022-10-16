ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
fox26houston.com

Family of Baytown oilfield homicide victim talks with FOX 26

BAYTOWN, Texas - FOX 26 is learning more about the victims of 33-year-old Ron Welch, who was killed by Baytown police after going on a shooting rampage, killing two and injuring two others. Police later revealed that Welch had killed other people before the rampage at an oilfield. Baytown police...
BAYTOWN, TX
truecrimedaily

Nebraska police find missing Texas mom's body after car chase with her son

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TCD) – The body of missing mother was found in the trunk of a car over the weekend after police engaged in a high-speed chase with her son. Seventeen-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle were reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Oct. 13. The two were last seen that day at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.
HUMBLE, TX
fox8live.com

UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
CYPRESS, TX
pearland.com

Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022

Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022. At approximately 7:28 p.m. Pearland Police Department units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road on October 15 in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation revealed Unit #1 was traveling at a high rate of speed possibly due to an acute medical emergency and struck Unit#2 causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and 4 of the 5 occupants of Unit #2 to be ejected from the vehicle. 3 of those occupants including 1 juvenile were declared deceased on scene and the fourth was transported to the hospital but died from the injuries sustained. The 5th occupant of Unit #2 is currently at the hospital being treated for injuries. The driver of Unit #1 was transported but was declared deceased at the hospital. The 2 juvenile occupants of Unit #1 are currently being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained. This investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park

A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for 2 missing girls, ages 10, 11

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10 and 11-year-old girl who were last seen on Tuesday evening. Authorities are looking for Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amirah Perryman, 10. Kamiah Perryman (left) and Amirah Perryman (right) (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit) They were...
HOUSTON, TX
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy