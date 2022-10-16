ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State football vs. Texas: Broadcast info, betting lines, matchup breakdown

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181WJ6_0ibXUSXN00

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is looking to get back on track after a disastrous finish in a double-overtime loss at TCU.

But the schedule doesn’t get easier.

The 11th-ranked Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to rebound Saturday against No. 20 Texas at 2:30 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium for homecoming. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game:

Tramel:OSU's Mike Gundy should have gone for two with a chance to win in OT vs. TCU

How to watch No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Longhorns by 3.5

Over/under: N/A

Oklahoma State football report card:Running game is difference, both ways, in loss to TCU

Scouting Texas

Record: 5-2, 3-1 Big 12

Best player: Running back Bijan Robinson is the Longhorns’ superstar, both on and off the field. He’s got several NIL deals, including his own mustard brand. And he leads the Big 12 in rushing, averaging a conference-best 111.4 yards per game. He also leads the conference with 10 rushing touchdowns and he averages 5.7 yards per carry. He’s coming off a strong performance against Iowa State with 135 yards but it was the first time all season he did not find the end zone. Last season against the Cowboys, Robinson rushed for 135 yards and two TDs as he averaged 6.4 yards per carry. But the Longhorns went away from him in the second half, opening the door for OSU’s wild comeback. Don’t expect that to happen again, especially after OSU’s defense allowed TCU to rush for 5.2 yards per carry Saturday.

The case for Texas: The Longhorns will be the toughest offensive challenge so far this season for the Cowboys, who have shown some troubling signs defensively the past two weeks. Star quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for seven touchdowns the past two weeks and has the ability to really challenge OSU’s secondary. Robinson and fellow running back Roschon Johnson are a dynamic 1-2 punch capable of doing significant damage. And receiver Xavier Worthy can get behind a secondary that has given up big plays through the air. If all of those pieces click, the Cowboys could be in for a long day.

The case for OSU: The Cowboys are not far from clicking offensively. Even with Spencer Sanders not at 100%, they got off to a fast start against TCU before grinding to a halt. Figuring out the run blocking is key. If OSU can run the ball effectively, that opens the passing game up more. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 against the run, so the ability to rush successfully is there for the Cowboys. Fix the offense and it takes pressure off a defense that wore down Saturday.

Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas football sets new OV date with 5-Star TE Duce Robinson

Great news arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, and the Texas football program on the recruiting trail this weekend. Following the narrow 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15, it looks like Texas has now locked in an official visit date (or at least a re-scheduled one) with one of the top-rated remaining uncommitted targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit

There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State

There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
AUSTIN, TX
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy