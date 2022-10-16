Oklahoma State football vs. Texas: Broadcast info, betting lines, matchup breakdown

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is looking to get back on track after a disastrous finish in a double-overtime loss at TCU.

But the schedule doesn’t get easier.

The 11th-ranked Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to rebound Saturday against No. 20 Texas at 2:30 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium for homecoming. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game:

Tramel:OSU's Mike Gundy should have gone for two with a chance to win in OT vs. TCU

How to watch No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Longhorns by 3.5

Over/under: N/A

Oklahoma State football report card:Running game is difference, both ways, in loss to TCU

Scouting Texas

Record: 5-2, 3-1 Big 12

Best player: Running back Bijan Robinson is the Longhorns’ superstar, both on and off the field. He’s got several NIL deals, including his own mustard brand. And he leads the Big 12 in rushing, averaging a conference-best 111.4 yards per game. He also leads the conference with 10 rushing touchdowns and he averages 5.7 yards per carry. He’s coming off a strong performance against Iowa State with 135 yards but it was the first time all season he did not find the end zone. Last season against the Cowboys, Robinson rushed for 135 yards and two TDs as he averaged 6.4 yards per carry. But the Longhorns went away from him in the second half, opening the door for OSU’s wild comeback. Don’t expect that to happen again, especially after OSU’s defense allowed TCU to rush for 5.2 yards per carry Saturday.

The case for Texas: The Longhorns will be the toughest offensive challenge so far this season for the Cowboys, who have shown some troubling signs defensively the past two weeks. Star quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for seven touchdowns the past two weeks and has the ability to really challenge OSU’s secondary. Robinson and fellow running back Roschon Johnson are a dynamic 1-2 punch capable of doing significant damage. And receiver Xavier Worthy can get behind a secondary that has given up big plays through the air. If all of those pieces click, the Cowboys could be in for a long day.

The case for OSU: The Cowboys are not far from clicking offensively. Even with Spencer Sanders not at 100%, they got off to a fast start against TCU before grinding to a halt. Figuring out the run blocking is key. If OSU can run the ball effectively, that opens the passing game up more. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 against the run, so the ability to rush successfully is there for the Cowboys. Fix the offense and it takes pressure off a defense that wore down Saturday.

Jacob Unruh, Staff writer