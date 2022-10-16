ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford residents walk to make sick kids’ wishes come true

By Amri Wilder
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Make-A-Wish Illinois got people walking on Sunday to raise money for sick children in the community.

“Walk for Wishes” serves as a fundraiser to help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to local kids who are battling critical illnesses. The Make-A-Wish foundation has celebrated more than 500,000 wishes granted so far.

Local parents said that the work done by the foundation gave their daughter hope and perserverance.

“Even though bad things happen, good things can happen too,” the Myers said.

A handful of cities across the state, including the stateline, participated Sunday. Residents took the extra step for a good cause.

“We’ve been doing it for a number of years out here at Rock Valley College,” said Dave Costello, a volunteer wish granter with Make-A-Wish. “It’s a great opportunity for wish families here locally to get together, to celebrate, to kind of share their stories. They’ve been through a shared experience.”

It is a major fundraiser for the foundation each year, according to Costello. It is a chance to raise money to support the wishes of kids like 9-year-old Amelia.

“She was diagnosed with a terminal brain disease at the end of May and Make-A-Wish actually expedited her wish within three weeks, and we were on her wish trip to Disney in June,“ the Myers said. “So, that’s why we’re wearing the Mickey mouse ears, in honor of Amelia’s wish.”

Aaron and Krystle Myers, Amelia’s parents, said that the process has brought them even closer during hard times. They hope that all the walking will create wishes for others to experience because of that.

“The amazing thing is that the money that is raised today goes to people here in the Rockford area. Nowhere else, but here locally, and that means a lot to our family,“ the Myers said. “Impact more families that might be going through the same thing or similar situation of devastation in our community and just try to help bring so much happiness to other families that might need it.”

The foundation is always looking for volunteers and donations. Gifts from people at home are how they are able to operate and help families.

