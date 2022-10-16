Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense
There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
Number of touches for Packers RB Aaron Jones still isn't good enough
It’s the same thing over and over again. No, not the Green Bay Packers underperforming every week – although that is also true – but head coach Matt LaFleur admitting that running back Aaron Jones didn’t get enough carries after a poor offensive showing. Jones is...
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
Are the Commanders playing the Packers at the right time in Week 7?
It’s no surprise that Washington Commanders have opened up as 5.5-point underdogs to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Ignore the fact that the Packers have lost two in a row and looked completely inept on offense in a Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
ESPN
Packers WR Randall Cobb out multiple weeks with ankle injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The good news for the Green Bay Packers is that receiver Randall Cobb has not been lost for the season. The bad news for them as they continue to search for solutions to their offensive struggles is that they will be without one of Aaron Rodgers' favorites for multiple weeks.
ESPN
Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
Randall Cobb reacts to encouraging injury update after exiting Packers Week 6 loss
The Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at Lambeau Field this past week, getting drubbed by the New York Jets 27-10. In the loss, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. Cobb was carted off of the field and was seen crying as he placed a towel over his head.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wants More Simple Approach on Offense
The Green Bay Packers managed only 10 points during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has ideas for the solution.
