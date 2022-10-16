New COVID-19 variant infections of the rise

(WTVO) — A new COVID subvariant of the omicron strain is quickly spreading across the U.S.

CDC data showed that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants each made up nearly 6% of the total number of cases in the country this past week. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is worried that subsequent variants may be more effective at evading medications to help patients manage the virus.

Officials are now encouraging everyone to get boosted ahead of the expected surge in cases this winter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.