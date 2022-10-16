Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Heinicke takes over as Commanders host Packers
For the third straight year, Washington has lost a starting quarterback to injury. Once again, it’s Taylor Heinicke coming off
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson says he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of rookie Kenny...
Comments / 0