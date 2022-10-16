Read full article on original website
Cheer on Ogdensburg ‘Amazing Race’ participants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring a scavenger hunt for the entire community this weekend. Barbara Hebert said registration is closed for the Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg, but people are encouraged to turn out to cheer participants on. Watch the video for her...
Watertown man taking Mr. Gay Empire State New York crown to new heights
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Glitz and glam have met passion and community in the North Country. Watertown is now in the spotlight as local resident Juan Aguiar won the title of Mr. Gay Empire State New York in early October. Aguiar was first introduced to the pageant by Reigning...
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is a step between living in your own home and being in a nursing home. Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living administrator Neva Bossard told us what it’s like during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview...
Night of the Living Dead - Live - On Stage
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance will bring the classic zombie film “Night of the Living Dead” to the mainstage in a completely unique production leading up to Halloween. Based on the classic film by George Romero and John Russo, this play...
Braggin’ Rights: A pair of nice-looking fish
(WWNY) - We have a couple of nice bass to check out. First up is Kike Kotash, who’s showing off the largemouth bass he caught on Black Lake on October 12. The fine-looking fish weighed in at four and a half pounds. Glenn Trombly shows off the bass he...
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a home on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark Tuesday morning. Reports of a fire at 3853 Deer River Road came through around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters from at least seven different departments helped knock down the blaze. Carthage Fire...
What would golf club deal mean to future of Thompson Park?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As fall peaks in Watertown’s Thompson Park, a group that aims to preserve the park is feeling optimistic now that a majority of city council is leaning toward buying the private land used by the Watertown Golf Club. “We’ll have the space to expand...
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A cold start to Wednesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Clearing skies late tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30′s. There will be a few evening showers. Some rain showers are expected tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Showers are likely on Thursday.
Forest rangers rescue injured hiker in Lewis County
TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at Inman Gulf in the town of Pinckney. Officials say a 22-year-old hiker from Texas suffered “significant ankle injuries”...
Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
A November feel for an October day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re going to want to grab that winter jacket. You’ll need it all day. Temperatures started mostly in the 30s and will end up in the mid- to upper 40s. The day starts mostly sunny and becomes mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There’s...
Intruders break into 4 places in Heuvelton, including school, post office
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a disturbing night in Heuvelton for residents as multiple businesses and facilities were broken into. “We were actually shocked because we live right here and we are actually right between Doug’s and between the post office,” said Heuvelton resident Kyle Ling.
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton, will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 with Deacon Helen Harris officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm until the time of service. Mr. Wright passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.
A chilly start to Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled and cool the next few days. Expect showers this evening with clearing late. Lows will be in the 30′s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few showers. Highs will be near 50. Wednesday will be partly sunny...
Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can Watertown city council members Lisa Ruggiero and Cliff Olney vote on a deal for the city to buy the Watertown Golf Club if it means a lawsuit, involving both of them, would go away? City Attorney Bob Slye says he thinks so. Back in...
Seasonably cool with rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Showers are likely and will probably be with us all day. Heavy downpours are possible, but we could see a few cloudy breaks. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees at best. Highs will be in the mid-50s, on the cool side for this time of year.
Upstate man arrested twice in 5 days
Arley Dahlberg, 37, of Ogdensburg was arrested twice within the span of a week.
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private. James is survived by his wife, Kelly, his sons, Tyron Mandigo and Braiden, his mother Ellen Mandigo of Vermont, a brother, Michael Mandigo, of Vermont, sisters, Amanda Mandigo and Dale Ashlaw of Canton, Angel Blevins of Vermont, best friend Timothy Marckres of Vermont, Gabriel and Noah Marckres, several nieces and nephews. James was born on October 10,1991 in Ogdensburg to Ellen Dissotell Mandigo and the late Gary Mandigo. He married Kelly Sanford on February 3, 2009, in Vermont. James was the owner of Mandigo Inc. contractors out of Vermont and was a home health aide for Committed of Canton. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on cars, building things, playing video games and helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks or the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Traffic advisory: Eastern Boulevard & Bradley Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will start this week to prepare two Watertown streets for paving. State officials say milling will begin Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard between the intersection with State Street and the intersection of State and Huntington streets. Paving will start Monday and be done...
