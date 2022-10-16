ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

DeKalb deputies on the lookout for Halloween drunk drivers

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween just a few weeks away, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they will be on the lookout for drunk and drugged drivers.

The office is urging extra caution while kids and families are walking through neighborhoods in the dark. Residents should make a plan to get home before leaving for a party, whether it is a sober driver, public transportation or a ride-share service.

They also said that walking while impaired is also dangerous, as well as to not walk anywhere alone.

