Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife
A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
Randall Cobb reacts to encouraging injury update after exiting Packers Week 6 loss
The Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at Lambeau Field this past week, getting drubbed by the New York Jets 27-10. In the loss, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. Cobb was carted off of the field and was seen crying as he placed a towel over his head.
