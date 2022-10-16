ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife

A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ

The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
