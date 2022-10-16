The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO