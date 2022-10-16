Read full article on original website
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CLHS Athletes Will Play in 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game
Canyon Lake Hawks Brett Harwell, an offensive lineman, and safety Helijah Johnson will play for 2023 Team Black at the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game on Jan. 7, 2023. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at the Alamodome. The All-Star game follows the All-Amerian Bowl, a national all-star game...
50 all-time greatest moments for the San Antonio Spurs 50th anniversary season
A half-century worth of moments is a long time, but we're up for the task.
247Sports
From 'The Drive' to ending a perfect season, UTSA is now North Texas' biggest rival
On a cold, rainy November afternoon, North Texas celebrated on Apogee Stadium’s field after defeating a ranked, undefeated UTSA. For the Mean Green the victory was a crowning achievement in an unfathomable run. For the Roadrunners, it was a blip in what was otherwise a flawless run to their first Conference USA championship.
Manu Ginobili's iconic jersey gets launched into outer space
The Spurs will honor the Hall of Famer at Wednesday's season opener.
Five San Antonio chefs to compete at inaugural Filipino Adobo Throwdown this Sunday
The event, which raises money for Philippine American Chamber of Commerce’s humanitarian campaigns, also includes a food expo.
Podcast: San Antonio couple wore sun costumes to Bad Bunny’s concert
Mission accomplished for project solesitos!
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
MySanAntonio
5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state
'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
Historic Tobin Hill home closer to becoming bar after dodging demolition
The pair originally planned to convert the first floor into a bar.
$3.2M Huff Ranch in Gillespie County is a golfer's paradise
Time to get the putter out of the garage.
Iconic San Antonio hotel under new management after massive renovation
SAN ANTONIO — You may not have stayed at the Crowne Plaza hotel near the San Antonio airport, but chances are you recognize the iconic towering building along Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The Crowne Plaza was built in 1977 and invokes a golden era of prosperous times and travel....
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
yolotx.com
A Taste of the Italian Coast | Allora | San Antonio, TX
Allora brings a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Texas. From authentic Italian pastas and wines to classic seafood dishes, dine like the Italians at this San Antonio hot spot. For starters, try the Prosciutto di Parma. A bruschetta bread smeared with burrata and vinaigrette. Then get a taste of it all by ordering the Fettucine di Mare Diavolo. A seafood & pasta entrée with shrimp, calamari, and octopus mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Compliment the experience with a wine imported from the coasts of Italy.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
