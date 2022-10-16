Haverhill Public Schools closed to students on Monday as teachers strike

HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike.

The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options.

Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, can sign up for a drop-in program at the Plaistow Community YMCA. Pre-registration is required in advance.

Students who are members of the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club can go to the club anytime during the day.

"After hours at the negotiating table over the weekend, we were not able to reach an agreement with the Haverhill Education Association (HEA) - the union representing our teachers. While some progress was made over the last few days, we are extremely disappointed that union leadership and the Massachusetts Teachers Association has encouraged our teachers to take this illegal action," said a statement from the school department.

According to the school department, all employees are expected to come to work. Negotiations will begin again at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Students with access to a free lunch for Monday and breakfast for Tuesday can pick that up from a variety of locations: