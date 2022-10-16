JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New dashboard camera video given to News4JAX is shedding light on a police chase and crashes Thursday on the city’s Westside. Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police cruisers, a civilian’s sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck that was reported stolen were all damaged during the pursuit. And police said two people in the pickup were arrested after the truck crashed into a light pole in a vacant lot between Roosevelt and Ortega boulevards.

