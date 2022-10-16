Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Related
Texas Pete and four other brands that aren't actually from Texas
If you assumed these companies were Texas-born and bred, you'd be wrong.
2 Chick-fil-A employees in Arkansas were fired after a video appeared to show one spitting in chicken batter and calling it the 'secret formula'
A video shared by ABC 24 Memphis showed what appeared to be a Chick-fil-A employee spitting in chicken batter, while the other recorded.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
12tomatoes.com
The 10 Best Steakhouse Chains in the USA
As a dedicated meat lover, some of my most memorable dining experiences have involved going to steakhouses and spending up for a quality cut of beef, a selection of appetizers, and a glass of wine (or two). The United States is blessed with some of the world’s most impressive steakhouses....
Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day
Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.
Popeyes Customer Goes Viral – Returns Wing that’s ‘Too Small’
Video of a Popeyes Chicken customer settling an issue at the drive-thru in a most unique way has taken the Internet by storm. The issue isn't the level of service he received. The issue isn't the time he had to wait in line for his order to be processed and served. The issue is with the size of his chicken wing.
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's
Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
Fox News contributor responds after going viral over $28 Taco Bell order
Fox News contributor Scott Martin, who went viral online for pointing to his $28 Taco Bell order as evidence of high inflation, on Friday responded to the criticism he received, saying that he did not get as much food as some online were saying he did. Martin appeared on Fox...
The Ringer
Earning Air Miles at Starbucks, Chicken Sushi, and Tasting the Mexican Pizza
Juliet and Jacoby kick things off by discussing Texas Pete’s Hot Sauce being sued for not being from Texas, before sharing their thoughts on the world’s largest cast-iron skillet. Then, they cover the $28 Taco Bell order and finally try the Mexican Pizza. They close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.
McDonald's Teams Up With Krispy Kreme In New Menu Testing
Have you ever really wanted a Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT donut but been too far away from one of its locations to get one? McDonald’s Corp MCD is teaming up with Krispy Kreme to sell donuts as part of a menu test. According to CNBC, nine McDonald's locations in...
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Gowanus, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface that has...
McDonald's will start to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at select locations
Two fast iconic food chains will soon be joining forces – McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme, testing out donuts at select locations. Starting on October 26, the burger empire will sell the donut giant's glazed, chocolate with sprinkles and raspberry-filled donuts at nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area, according to a press release from both companies.
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order Now
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
Comments / 0