ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
12tomatoes.com

The 10 Best Steakhouse Chains in the USA

As a dedicated meat lover, some of my most memorable dining experiences have involved going to steakhouses and spending up for a quality cut of beef, a selection of appetizers, and a glass of wine (or two). The United States is blessed with some of the world’s most impressive steakhouses....
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's

Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Ringer

Earning Air Miles at Starbucks, Chicken Sushi, and Tasting the Mexican Pizza

Juliet and Jacoby kick things off by discussing Texas Pete’s Hot Sauce being sued for not being from Texas, before sharing their thoughts on the world’s largest cast-iron skillet. Then, they cover the $28 Taco Bell order and finally try the Mexican Pizza. They close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.
CBS News

McDonald's will start to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at select locations

Two fast iconic food chains will soon be joining forces – McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme, testing out donuts at select locations. Starting on October 26, the burger empire will sell the donut giant's glazed, chocolate with sprinkles and raspberry-filled donuts at nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area, according to a press release from both companies.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy