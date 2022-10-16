ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Lexie Hankel of Janesville Craig third in WIAA state girls tennis tournament; Elkhorn's Christensen wins tournament

By By ZACK GOODROW
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRdeN_0ibXQU9z00

In the final day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel took home third place honors.

Hankel, the No. 11 seed in the singles bracket, began her day competing against No. 7 seed Emily Pan of Muskego.

Hankel and Pan held serve until Pan went up a break 5-3. Hankel broke back and then won her service game to tie the set 5-5. But Pan won the next two games to take the set 7-5. The second set of the match played out similarly.

“The next set was the exact same way,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said. “They just kept winning their serves and it was back and forth. The points were long and the girls played really well. Pan is quick and she was getting all kinds of balls. Lexie’s really quick too but just couldn’t come out on top on that first match.”

In the third-place match, Hankel beat No. 4 seed Natalie Stanula of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6-0, 6-1.

“(The Final Four loss) didn’t seem to slow Lexie down,” Clutson said. “As disappointing as it was to not get into the finals, she came back with all cylinders firing and just kind of blew through her next opponent to take the third. I have to be honest, I’ve seen Lexie play a lot of matches, but that last match was some of the best tennis she’s played.”

Losing in the semifinals might be disheartening, but Hankel, a freshman, has three more years to compete for a state title. She gained important experience in her first WIAA state girls tennis tournament.

“Lexie has been pretty even-keeled through it all,” Clutson said. “I mean, the pressure hasn’t seemed to affect her. But that match to get into the finals as a freshman, I think that had a little bit of an effect.

“She did a really good job of trying to keep all those emotions under control. To not get in it and to lose it close was a heartbreak. But to know that you were just that close as a freshman is something to build on,” Clutson said.

Elkhorn’s Christensen wins tournament

Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen capped off an undefeated 2022 season by winning the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

She made quick work of Pan, the Muskego player who put Hankel into the third-place match, winning 6-0, 6-1. Christensen dropped just 10 games in five matches in the state tournament.

Christensen was dominant in the semifinal round, as well, beating Stanula 6-1, 6-0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Burlington, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Saint Francis High School football team will have a game with Catholic Central High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BURLINGTON, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
wgnradio.com

Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn

Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Foremost CEO visits with Watertown dairy, explains assessment

Last week the Wisconsin State Farmer reported that Foremost Farms management sent a letter informing farmer/members that the dairy co-op will deduct 90 cents per hundredweight from member milk retroactive to September 1. The missive did not specify on how long the deduction – called an assessment – from member milk would go on.
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

There’s a new bakery and café in West Allis

There’s a new bakery and cafe in West Allis that’s serving up fresh baked bread and sweet treats created by sisters and professional cyclists. Brian Kramp is at The Bread Pedalers with a family that’s not afraid to take "whisks."
WEST ALLIS, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy