Lexie Hankel of Janesville Craig third in WIAA state girls tennis tournament; Elkhorn's Christensen wins tournament

In the final day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel took home third place honors.

Hankel, the No. 11 seed in the singles bracket, began her day competing against No. 7 seed Emily Pan of Muskego.

Hankel and Pan held serve until Pan went up a break 5-3. Hankel broke back and then won her service game to tie the set 5-5. But Pan won the next two games to take the set 7-5. The second set of the match played out similarly.

“The next set was the exact same way,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said. “They just kept winning their serves and it was back and forth. The points were long and the girls played really well. Pan is quick and she was getting all kinds of balls. Lexie’s really quick too but just couldn’t come out on top on that first match.”

In the third-place match, Hankel beat No. 4 seed Natalie Stanula of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6-0, 6-1.

“(The Final Four loss) didn’t seem to slow Lexie down,” Clutson said. “As disappointing as it was to not get into the finals, she came back with all cylinders firing and just kind of blew through her next opponent to take the third. I have to be honest, I’ve seen Lexie play a lot of matches, but that last match was some of the best tennis she’s played.”

Losing in the semifinals might be disheartening, but Hankel, a freshman, has three more years to compete for a state title. She gained important experience in her first WIAA state girls tennis tournament.

“Lexie has been pretty even-keeled through it all,” Clutson said. “I mean, the pressure hasn’t seemed to affect her. But that match to get into the finals as a freshman, I think that had a little bit of an effect.

“She did a really good job of trying to keep all those emotions under control. To not get in it and to lose it close was a heartbreak. But to know that you were just that close as a freshman is something to build on,” Clutson said.

Elkhorn’s Christensen wins tournament

Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen capped off an undefeated 2022 season by winning the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

She made quick work of Pan, the Muskego player who put Hankel into the third-place match, winning 6-0, 6-1. Christensen dropped just 10 games in five matches in the state tournament.

Christensen was dominant in the semifinal round, as well, beating Stanula 6-1, 6-0.