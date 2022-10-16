ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Sixers' X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it's not Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker

Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set

Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Thunder waive David Nwaba, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss

All three players were sent from Houston to Oklahoma City last month, but that deal was more about cutting costs for the Thunder than it was about the players involved. Oklahoma City also received Sterling Brown in that trade and waived him too, so none of the four players acquired from the Rockets are still under contract with the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?

As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH

