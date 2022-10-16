Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors
The new season for the Los Angeles Lakers got off to the exact same start as their last one, with a defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors had come out on top 121-114 last year in LA and they won 123-109 at home this time around.
Sixers’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
OKC Thunder Sign Recent Philadelphia 76ers Player
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of Isaiah Joe. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set
Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
OKC Thunder Begins Regular Season Wednesday Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made big moves in the off-season, such as aquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and pairing him with all-star Karl Anthony Towns. Steve McGehee have live reports tonight on News 9...
Thunder waive David Nwaba, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss
All three players were sent from Houston to Oklahoma City last month, but that deal was more about cutting costs for the Thunder than it was about the players involved. Oklahoma City also received Sterling Brown in that trade and waived him too, so none of the four players acquired from the Rockets are still under contract with the Thunder.
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?
As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'can't wait' to play in season opener at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — This was supposed to be a storybook start to Chet Holmgren’s NBA career, a debut in Minneapolis against his hometown Timberwolves. Instead, the season has arrived and the Thunder’s No. 2 draft pick is stuck shooting one-legged jumpers in the practice facility. Holmgren has progressed from a scooter to a boot as...
One of Miami’s longest-limbed, largest Canes is a ‘lean’ run-stuffer (and friend to DEs)
That 6-foot-6, 328-pound, “lean,” long-armed bulldozer at defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes is the kind of guy who quietly makes his edge rushers thrilled.
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
Russell Westbrook's demotion to the Los Angeles Lakers bench confirms that he will not be in the starting lineup of an NBA game after 1,004 consecutive starts.
Westbrook Believes Move to Bench Led to Hamstring Injury
He was back in the starting lineup after a brief preseason experiment in which he came off the bench.
NFL Hot Seats: Will TNF be Kliff Kingsbury’s last with Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals need wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to have an immediate impact in his return from suspension to stay
