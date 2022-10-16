ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Flying Magazine

NBAA Partners With Aviation Pioneer to Build Training Center

Barrington Irving is partnering with NBAA and other industry stakeholders to build an aviation workforce training Center in Miami. [Courtesy Michael Wildes]. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is partnering with a Florida-based aviation educational company and other industry stakeholders to launch a new training program that aims to develop a future business aviation workforce, it announced Tuesday afternoon at its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Flying Magazine

Fly Alliance To Buy Up To 20 Citations From Textron

Fly Alliance has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation to buy up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets. [Courtesy: Cessna]. Fly Alliance, an Orlando-based on-demand and jet card Part 135 charter company, has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation (NYSE: TXT) for up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World

Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Ground Stop Issued at Orlando Airport Due to Storms

Traveling to Disney World isn’t always the most magical experience. Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or heading out on a road trip, certain mishaps can pop up that might make it just a little bit harder to start your vacation off on the right foot. And, if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on your Disney World trips, you might know just how many things can go wrong — especially the weather. It looks like today is one of those days because a ground stop has been issued for Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Springs Says Goodbye to Popular Food Truck

Walt Disney World Resort has been experiencing a lot of changes lately, with some being restaurants’ returns and others involving ride closures. Unfortunately, there is another closure (of sorts) coming from a Disney property this week: a popular Disney Springs food truck offering has wheeled away!. The Cilantro Urban...
themainstreetmouse.com

SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023

SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023. “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster”, starting with a dynamic launch. Riders will experience “wave jumping” motions to...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

New Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Orlando

"We are passionate about every element that goes into building our vision for Kaya, which includes not only cooking beautiful and soulful food, but also nourishing a sense of community, taking care of our team and cultivating transformative experiences in an industry that’s overdue for change.”
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!

Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

Winter Park makes progress on 330+ bed housing project

Winter Park is about halfway through a project that will add more than 300 beds within walking distance to the ski hill, which is expected to put a dent in the affordable housing issues facing many ski areas in Colorado. Monday marked the near completion of the first phases of construction, which includes groundwork and foundations. "Yes you could call this a halfway point, we broke ground earlier in the summer and then laid the foundation and did all the utility work, you know, all the un-sexy stuff, and then of course we are in the mountains so we have winter....
WINTER PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s what popular Milk District needs, says director

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. While plenty of good things are happening in The Milk District, if there is one challenge for people such as Zac Alfson it is that there is not enough retail space for all of the unique concepts that want to be there.
ORLANDO, FL

