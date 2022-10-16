Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween eventRickyOrlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Flying Magazine
NBAA Partners With Aviation Pioneer to Build Training Center
Barrington Irving is partnering with NBAA and other industry stakeholders to build an aviation workforce training Center in Miami. [Courtesy Michael Wildes]. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is partnering with a Florida-based aviation educational company and other industry stakeholders to launch a new training program that aims to develop a future business aviation workforce, it announced Tuesday afternoon at its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.
Flying Magazine
Fly Alliance To Buy Up To 20 Citations From Textron
Fly Alliance has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation to buy up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets. [Courtesy: Cessna]. Fly Alliance, an Orlando-based on-demand and jet card Part 135 charter company, has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation (NYSE: TXT) for up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets.
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Ground Stop Issued at Orlando Airport Due to Storms
Traveling to Disney World isn’t always the most magical experience. Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or heading out on a road trip, certain mishaps can pop up that might make it just a little bit harder to start your vacation off on the right foot. And, if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on your Disney World trips, you might know just how many things can go wrong — especially the weather. It looks like today is one of those days because a ground stop has been issued for Orlando International Airport.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Springs Says Goodbye to Popular Food Truck
Walt Disney World Resort has been experiencing a lot of changes lately, with some being restaurants’ returns and others involving ride closures. Unfortunately, there is another closure (of sorts) coming from a Disney property this week: a popular Disney Springs food truck offering has wheeled away!. The Cilantro Urban...
Locally Owned and Operated Taproom and Pub to Debut in Downtown Orlando
ACRE’s press release states that Gravity Taproom will open sometime in Summer 2023 and will be hiring ten employees in the meantime.
themainstreetmouse.com
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023. “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster”, starting with a dynamic launch. Riders will experience “wave jumping” motions to...
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
disneytips.com
Tragic Death After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Revealed in Theme Park Injury Report
The state of Florida releases a theme park injury report largely focused on Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Orlando-area Parks throughout the year, and sadly the latest report notes the death of an 83-year-old man following a ride on a Magic Kingdom attraction. According to the Florida Department...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Parramore homeowners bombarded by investor offers to buy their homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeownership in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood is trending down, with more than 90% of the people there being renters. And some people are concerned that that number could get even higher as investors and developers continue to buy up property in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
New Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Orlando
"We are passionate about every element that goes into building our vision for Kaya, which includes not only cooking beautiful and soulful food, but also nourishing a sense of community, taking care of our team and cultivating transformative experiences in an industry that’s overdue for change.”
disneydining.com
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Drivers say Florida gas station sold them bad gas
A Florida gas station was forced to stop selling gas after six customers said the contaminated gas seriously damaged their cars.
Winter Park makes progress on 330+ bed housing project
Winter Park is about halfway through a project that will add more than 300 beds within walking distance to the ski hill, which is expected to put a dent in the affordable housing issues facing many ski areas in Colorado. Monday marked the near completion of the first phases of construction, which includes groundwork and foundations. "Yes you could call this a halfway point, we broke ground earlier in the summer and then laid the foundation and did all the utility work, you know, all the un-sexy stuff, and then of course we are in the mountains so we have winter....
Here’s how much homebuyers need for a down payment this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The typical Orlando homebuyer spends thousands of dollars more on a house down payment in 2022 compared to 2021, but a new report indicates that’s likely to change.
Here’s what popular Milk District needs, says director
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. While plenty of good things are happening in The Milk District, if there is one challenge for people such as Zac Alfson it is that there is not enough retail space for all of the unique concepts that want to be there.
Victims Identified After Plane Crashes Into South Florida Home
'I would have died right there with my baby. I’m glad that we’re alive,' a resident of the damaged house said.
