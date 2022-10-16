Read full article on original website
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football coaches turn to recruiting trail during bye week
With no game to prepare for this week, Arizona will practice through Thursday and then the players will get a “couple days off” on the weekend before diving back into a routine for the final five weeks of the season. There will be no days off for the...
azdesertswarm.com
Motivated by poor NCAA Tournament performance, Azuolas Tubelis ready to show greater physicality
Seven months later, Azuolas Tubelis is still unsure what to make of his disappointing performance at the 2022 NCAA Tournament. “Maybe I was surprised,” he said, mulling over the increased physicality he faced against TCU and Houston. “Maybe I didn’t take it serious.”. March Madness, he learned,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball commit Aissa Silva returns home to be a Wildcat
Aissa Silva may have made her name as a pitcher in California, but she’s always been an Arizona girl. When it came time to decide on a college, returning to Southern Arizona and becoming a Wildcat had been her goal for years. In just a few weeks, she will sign her name to her letter of intent and make it official.
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats ranked 19th in preseason women's basketball poll
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will start the season ranked No. 19. Arizona received the ranking in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll. Defending champion South Carolina took the top spot, followed by Stanford, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee, UConn, Louisville, Iowa State, Notre...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown enters NCAA transfer portal
If JB Brown is healthy enough for a seventh year of college football, it won’t be at Arizona. The veteran defensive lineman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, effectively putting an end to a UA career that began in 2017 but was derailed by injuries the last few years.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Homecoming matchup vs. No. 12 USC
Arizona’s only home game in a 6-week span is Homecoming, with a great opponent and now an even better start time. The Wildcats’ Oct. 29 matchup against No. 12 USC is set for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will be Arizona’s fifth consecutive game on Pac-12 Network, as well as the earliest in a season they’ve had a home kickoff prior to 5 p.m. since 2016.
azdesertswarm.com
3-star California safety Justin Johnson decommits from Arizona
Arizona’s coaches will be on the road this weekend recruiting, taking advantage of the bye to check in on commits from the 2023 class as well as scope out remaining targets in that class as well as 2024. There’s one fewer of those current pledges, as 3-star California safety...
thearizona100.com
Arizona’s historic solar telescope
Six decades ago, President John F. Kennedy hailed what would be named the McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope – located 55 miles southwest of Tucson on the Tohono O’odham Nation – a national icon upon its Nov. 2 dedication. “The great new solar telescope at the Kitt Peak National...
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said it tried to get suspect Murad Can Dervish charged two separate times before a fatal shooting on campus earlier this month. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence. Authorities said...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney speaks on why accused UA shooter wasn’t charged for crime of threats and intimidation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s new developments in the University of Arizona campus shooting, where former graduate student Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner. In a statement, University President Robert Robbins said the University Police Department tried to get Dervish charged two...
UArizona President: University pursued charges against Dervish prior to shooting
In a letter addressed to students and colleagues, UArizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins detailed the steps campus officials and police took against Murad Dervish.
Pima County Attorney addresses red flag laws in regards to UA shooting
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is emphasizing the importance of red flag laws and a bill that failed to pass in Arizona.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, the second largest city in Arizona and the county seat of Pima County, is well-known for many beautiful things. Before its incorporation as a city in 1877, this striking city was established in 1775 when Hugo O’Connor authorized the building of the Presidio of San Agustín del Tucson, a Spanish colonial fort.
Two misdemeanor complaints against Dervish prior to shooting
The Attorney's Office says the University of Arizona police brought them two misdemeanor complaints about Murad Dervish, the ex-student charged with murder in a UA deadly shooting.
Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is coming to Tucson Saturday, Oct. 22
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 national tour, with Tucson marked as a pit stop along the way.
KOLD-TV
Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
