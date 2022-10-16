ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball commit Aissa Silva returns home to be a Wildcat

Aissa Silva may have made her name as a pitcher in California, but she’s always been an Arizona girl. When it came time to decide on a college, returning to Southern Arizona and becoming a Wildcat had been her goal for years. In just a few weeks, she will sign her name to her letter of intent and make it official.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats ranked 19th in preseason women's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will start the season ranked No. 19. Arizona received the ranking in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll. Defending champion South Carolina took the top spot, followed by Stanford, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee, UConn, Louisville, Iowa State, Notre...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown enters NCAA transfer portal

If JB Brown is healthy enough for a seventh year of college football, it won’t be at Arizona. The veteran defensive lineman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, effectively putting an end to a UA career that began in 2017 but was derailed by injuries the last few years.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Homecoming matchup vs. No. 12 USC

Arizona’s only home game in a 6-week span is Homecoming, with a great opponent and now an even better start time. The Wildcats’ Oct. 29 matchup against No. 12 USC is set for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will be Arizona’s fifth consecutive game on Pac-12 Network, as well as the earliest in a season they’ve had a home kickoff prior to 5 p.m. since 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California safety Justin Johnson decommits from Arizona

Arizona’s coaches will be on the road this weekend recruiting, taking advantage of the bye to check in on commits from the 2023 class as well as scope out remaining targets in that class as well as 2024. There’s one fewer of those current pledges, as 3-star California safety...
TUCSON, AZ
thearizona100.com

Arizona’s historic solar telescope

Six decades ago, President John F. Kennedy hailed what would be named the McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope – located 55 miles southwest of Tucson on the Tohono O’odham Nation – a national icon upon its Nov. 2 dedication. “The great new solar telescope at the Kitt Peak National...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

5 best solleges in Arizona

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, the second largest city in Arizona and the county seat of Pima County, is well-known for many beautiful things. Before its incorporation as a city in 1877, this striking city was established in 1775 when Hugo O’Connor authorized the building of the Presidio of San Agustín del Tucson, a Spanish colonial fort.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy