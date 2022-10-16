Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Vol Notes: No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 UT gets nighttime kickoff
The lights will be on at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium when No. 19 Kentucky comes calling on No. 3 Tennessee. The Southeastern Conference East Division rivals will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Houlihan goal spurs D-B to regional semifinal win
DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field. After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on...
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West
JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
Kingsport Times-News
Priority Scholarship nearing for ETSU Pharmacy
The deadline is nearing to earn up to $10,000 as a Priority Applicant at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day to apply for a Priority Scholarship, the college’s biggest scholarship, and secure a spot in the Class of 2027.
Kingsport Times-News
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up...
