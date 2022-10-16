ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Houlihan goal spurs D-B to regional semifinal win

DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field. After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West

JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
SCIENCE HILL, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Priority Scholarship nearing for ETSU Pharmacy

The deadline is nearing to earn up to $10,000 as a Priority Applicant at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day to apply for a Priority Scholarship, the college’s biggest scholarship, and secure a spot in the Class of 2027.

