ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO