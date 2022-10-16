ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards  Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert  Nathan Knight  Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin  Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr.  Jaylen Nowell  Eric Paschall Taurean Prince  Naz Reid  Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell  Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (conditioning) to begin Warriors season with minutes limit

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” It looks like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will be limited for the first few games of the season. As a result, there should be larger roles for Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman to start the season. Thompson's absence could also potentially open up additional minutes for Moses Moody. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert wants to be "more aggressive" for Timberwolves this season

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is looking to be more aggressive on offense this season, he said Sunday. While Gobert was a many-time All-Star in Utah, he was never a force offensively - his game was more defense and rebounding. And while the Timberwolves already have a potent offensive big in Karl-Anthony Towns, it seems as though the French native wants to get more done in terms of scoring. We'll see how that goes for him as the team kicks off its season Wednesday againts Oklahoma City.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Lakers starting Lonnie Walker in Tuesday's lineup against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Walker will be part of Tuesday's starting five including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. In 26.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Walker to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Walker's projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out for Houston's Wednesday season opener

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Tate will miss Houston's regular season opener with a right ankle sprain. Expect Tari Eason to play an increased role on Wednesday night. Our models project Eason to score 23.3 FanDuel points in 25.1 minutes.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Wednesday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards. If he's active, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Washington. Smith's Wednesday projection includes 15.1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Kerr: Warriors will manage Klay Thompson's minutes on Tuesday night

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will have his minutes managed on Tuesday. Thompson and Draymond Green will play less minutes in their season opener after Kerr revealed "they have a little bit more work to do on their conditioning." Our models currently project Thompson to score 27.5 FanDuel points while Green's expectation stands at 29.9 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tyrese Haliburton (back) not listed on Indiana's Wednesday injury report

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Despite experiencing recent back soreness, Haliburton is expected to play in Wednesday's season opener. In 34.1 projected minutes, our models project Haliburton to score 37.9 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) ruled out for Nets opener Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry and Joe Harris (foot) will both miss the Nets' opener, but they are day-to-day and might be available for Friday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Cam Thomas and Patty Mills should see larger roles on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) unavailable for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will not be available for Wednesday's season-opener against the Houston Rockets. Bogdanovic is still recovering from offseason right knee patellar tendon surgery. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Bogdanovic has been making progress, but he's still not ready for game action. Justin Holiday and Jalen Johnson should see an uptick in minutes with the second unit until Bogdanovic is able to return.
ATLANTA, GA

