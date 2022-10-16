Read full article on original website
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
Suze Orman Says Home Buyers Are Facing an 'Affordability Whammy.' Here's How to Make the Most of Your Home Purchase
It's definitely a hard time to be a buyer.
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
mansionglobal.com
The Keys to Avoiding a High Mortgage Rate for Your New Mansion
While higher mortgage rates in the U.S. aren’t likely to prevent high-net-worth individuals from buying the house they want, rising rates change the equation when it comes to deciding the best way to make a million-dollar purchase. “There are no bad options when it comes to deciding how to...
It Hasn't Been This Hard to Get a Mortgage Since March 2013
The struggle for home buyers is getting even more intense. Mortgage lenders have certain standards for borrowing candidates. In light of recession fears, some lenders may be imposing higher standards on applicants, making it more difficult to finance a home. Mortgage credit availability is at its lowest level since March...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Oct. 17, 2022: Rates Tick Up
A variety of significant mortgage rates moved higher over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both were driven higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also ticked up. Mortgage rates have been...
wealthinsidermag.com
A Guide to First-Time Homebuyer Loans
Want to buy a home? For most people, the promised land of homeownership lies through the mortgage loan. A mortgage is a loan you can use to buy a house or condo. A mortgage can be a tricky loan to navigate because houses are so much more expensive than other assets.
Motley Fool
Rent Growth Is Slowing, and That's Good News for Struggling Home Buyers and Renters
Finally, there's some much-needed relief in the housing market. Rents have been sky-high on a national level this year. Decreasing rents could make home buying a less appealing prospect. At a time when many consumers have been facing skyrocketing prices at the pump, supermarket, and just about everywhere, rents have...
BBC
Savings rates hot up after years of low returns
Savers are finally being offered better rewards from providers after years of low interest rates, but some deals are being pulled within hours. Experts say banks and building societies are leapfrogging each other on best-buy tables as they advertise new products with better returns. This is the flipside of more...
CNET
Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022
Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
Inflation-slammed Americans are piling on credit card debt
Searing inflation is driving Americans to make more purchases on their credit cards, leading leading them to amass more debt that is becoming costlier as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Early in the pandemic, many families had more cash on hand as they cut their spending on things like...
Business Insider
A cash-out refinance helps you pocket money if your home has gained value since you bought it
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A cash-out refinance replaces your current...
Spain's banks seek extending lifespan of mortgages for vulnerable households
MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders are open to extending loan repayments for vulnerable households that experience a rise of at least 30% in variable mortgage costs, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The best times to refinance your mortgage
For homeowners looking to reduce their expenses and save money, a refinance is often one of their most attractive options. By simply taking out a new loan to replace the existing mortgage you can, in theory, get a lower interest rate, thus lowering your monthly payment. You may also be able to condense your loan into a shorter term than you initially agreed to, allowing you to pay off your loan faster. This saves you significant sums of interest you otherwise would have paid.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Applications Fall To Lowest Level In 25 Years
Applications have now decreased in 9 of the past 10 weeks. The Market Composite Index decreased 4.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis from a week earlier. The Refinance Index fell 7% from the previous week, and was 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications are now...
mailplus.co.uk
Mortgage rates ease
MORTGAGE rates have fallen for the first time in more than a fortnight in a small reprieve for borrowers reeling from market chaos. The cost of a five-year fixed-rate mortgage slid to 6.28pc yesterday, according to Moneyfacts, after hitting a near 14-year high of 6.32pc on Wednesday. A year ago, they were just above 2pc.
