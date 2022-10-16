For homeowners looking to reduce their expenses and save money, a refinance is often one of their most attractive options. By simply taking out a new loan to replace the existing mortgage you can, in theory, get a lower interest rate, thus lowering your monthly payment. You may also be able to condense your loan into a shorter term than you initially agreed to, allowing you to pay off your loan faster. This saves you significant sums of interest you otherwise would have paid.

1 DAY AGO