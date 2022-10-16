ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble

The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
AMES, IA
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
MANHATTAN, KS
