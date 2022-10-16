Read full article on original website
Related
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
What is UNC Getting in New Commitment Zayden High?
Inside Carolina scouting expert Sean Moran details the game of the Texas forward that committed to the Tar Heels.
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
The Golden State Warriors are keeping Wiggins around long-term
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Kurelic: Will Smith what I saw, heard ; on OSU offer to Notre Dame commit; battle for top O-tackle; more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington game to see...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
James Brown, Family Enjoy 'Basketball Heaven' at UNC
North Carolina's top post recruiting target and his family go in-depth on their official visit to Chapel Hill.
2024 sharp-shooter Darren Harris set to make college decision
Darren Harris, the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2024 class, is ready to make his college decision. On Saturday, October 22nd, the 6-foot-6 sniper out of Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI will make his announcement live on 247Sports at 2:30 PM ET. Harris is down to four schools: Duke, Maryland,...
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
Chip Kelly on the Ducks, Returning to Oregon, Experienced Team (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the match-up with the Ducks, what they do well on both sides of the ball, the significance of returning to Eugene, and the advantages of coaching an experienced team. See you piping in fake fan noise?. Yeah, that's what we normally...
Alabama football: Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race
It’s time to press the panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date. If you’ve watched this...
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
Can Michigan sway 2024 prospect away from Notre Dame? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider discusses Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain, and if the Wolverines could flip the 4-star 2024 prospect.
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced
Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0