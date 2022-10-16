ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green's Apology For Punch

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
 2 days ago

Jordan Poole has nothing left to say about the incident.

Jordan Poole has had an incredibly busy off-season. From having his major incident with Draymond Green to signing a four-year, $123 million contract with the Warriors, it's been nonstop for the young star. For the first time, he finally broke his silence about Draymond's apology during Sunday's press conference.

"He apologized as a professional and we plan handling our ourselves that way," Poole said. "We're here to play basketball and everybody in the locker room and our team knows what it takes to win a championship. We're gonna do that on the court. That's really all I have to say regarding the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners. Anything in regards to the contract situation, the extension, us winning a back-to-back championship, or basketball-related questions, I'm all ears."

It's easy to forget that Jordan Poole is only 23 years old. For a player so young, he's managed to handle such an incredibly volatile off-season very professionally. For the Warriors to remain successful this season and achieve back-to-back championships, they're going to need to keep that professionalism. With everything going on, this is going to be a very easy season for the walls to crumble down on the Warriors, remaining professional is going to be a huge key to success.

The Warriors are less than a week from opening night, and nothing cures bad vibes like winning.

Comments / 7

Redden0723
2d ago

I agree that what Draymond Green did is wrong but we need him to win championships. I don't believe that we would have won any of the four titles without him. Hope he stays and we can win 2 or 3 more.

