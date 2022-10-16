ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Mikaben death updates — Wyclef leads tributes to Haitian singer Michael Benjamin, 41, as heartbreaking footage revealed

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

HAITIAN singer Michael Benjamin has died at the age of 41.

Fans across the world are mourning the star, known onstage as Mikaben, after he reportedly collapsed onstage during a concert in Paris on Saturday evening.

Harrowing video footage from the fateful concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly collapses to the ground.

Singer Wyclef Jean leads the tributes to the global superstar, telling the Miami Herald: “This is a shock."

A cause of death for Mikaben has not been revealed.

Read our Mikaben blog for more updates...

  • Social media following
  • Michael Benjamin was extremely popular on Instagram, boasting over 1million followers.
  • On Twitter, the singer's account has 397.5K followers.

Chilling last post

The singer's last post on Instagram was shared just hours before his death.

In the video, Mikaben shows off the stage where he'd later collapse.

"Let me vibe in the house!!" he wrote in French.

YouTuber mourns

YouTuber Jessie Woo tweeted that she was "Sad to hear about Mikaben's passing."

The star wrote: "He was immensely talented and he loved Haiti so much.

"He was so eager to work with Haitian artists and shine TOGETHER.

"This is a harsh loss. My condolences to his family, wife & children. Fly high Mika."

Grammy winner shares video

Singer Wyclef Jean tweeted a video in remembrance of Mikaben.

"Rest In Peace King," the Haitian-born artist wrote.

"Gone too soon."

Venue's statement

The Paris venue where Mikaben collapsed onstage, Accor Arena, tweeted a message in French explaining that the singer “died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services."

The venue added: "The entire Accor Arena team is terribly affected and sends all its support to his family and loved ones in this painful ordeal."

  • Cause of death
  • The cause of Michael Benjamin's death has not been confirmed.
  • However, early reports suggest that he died from cardiac arrest, according to The Haitian Times.
  • Wyclef Jean mourns
  • Haitian-born hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean told the Miami Herald that he was stunned by the news of Michael's passing.
  • "This is a shock," the three-time Grammy winner said to the outlet.
  • In his last tweet just hours before he collapsed onstage, in French, Benjamin wished his "older brothers" Carimi good luck at the Paris concert in French.
  • He also thanked the band for "paving the way" for musicians like him.

One of Haiti's 'most fervent ambassadors'

The country's Ministry of Tourism, led by Luz Kurta Cassandra François, also tweeted about the sad news:

"Haiti has just lost today one of its most fervent ambassadors, our international artist Mikaben on October 16, 2022 in Paris.

"On behalf of the tourism sector, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fans saddened by this loss."

Haiti Ambassador mourns

Haiti's Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond wrote on Twitter: "Wow Wow Wow after such a performance? I am speechless. The international music world has lost a truly talented musician. My condolences to his wife, children and parents RIP #Mikaben."

Following his initial tweet, Edmond posted a picture of Mikaben on stage in Paris and wrote: "What a sign of love and affection for his country in spite of everything.

"The warrior fell sporting his blue and red in the eyes of the world on his battlefield. You represented not only your generation but all of Haiti @mikaben RIP."

Widow's heartbreaking post

Mikaben's wife, who is pregnant with his child and due in December, posted a devastating message to Instagram thanking people for their prayers.

"Thank you for the prayers but please stop calling me," Vanessa wrote.

"I'm in no condition to talk.

"I lost my other half and I have no words."

Survived by pregnant wife

Mikaben is survived by his pregnant wife Vanessa Fanfan, according to the Haitian Times.

Social media shows that the singer also leaves behind his young son, Gabriel, and daughter, Leia.

Michael is also mourned by his father Lionel Benjamin, who is a musician too.

Fan's heartbreaking tribute

One Twitter user shared an emotional message about the Haitian singer, saying the singer "gave his life to Haiti."

"He carried our flag on his back until his dying breath," the fan wrote.

"At one point before singing you can see he was in deep pain and yet he persevered," she said, referencing the video of Michael collapsing onstage.

"It's almost as if the same flag he was fighting for gave him strength to finish what he began."

Roberto Martino is 'broken'

“I’m in disbelief,” singer Roberto Martino told the Miami Herald.

“This is somebody I was working with for years and considered a brother, a good friend. We talked almost every day."

Martino spoke to Mikaben right before he took the stage on Saturday night, he told the outlet.

“He was so happy. He couldn’t wait to get on that stage with CaRiMi. It was one of his biggest accomplishments in life. It’s a band that he idolized," Martino told the outlet.

"I’m at a lost for words. I’m broken."

Who was Michael Benjamin?

Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin was a prominent singer, composer, guitarist, and producer born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

He was discovered back in 1999, during the competition 'Chante Nwèl' of Télémax, according to Caribbean National Weekly.

Mikaben had a successful musical career that spanned over 20 years.

His hit single, Ayti Se, touched millions in the aftermath of Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake.

Harrowing footage shows moment

Video footage from the concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly collapses.

The venue was cleared while he was being tended to, with reports indicating that he was given CPR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165lOQ_0ibXPDR500
Credit: TikTok/@kingbornoo
  • Chaos ensued at the concert
  • After Mikaben collapsed onstage, singer Mickael Guirand told the audience to clear out of the venue.
  • “End of the concert. We must evacuate the room," Guirand said.
  • “It’s very complicated. We need prayers."
  • RIP Mikaben
  • Haitian singer Michael Benjamin had been performing onstage in Paris with the Haitian konpa band CaRiMi when he reportedly collapsed.
  • The incident unfolded live on Twitter, with Frantz Duval, editor of a Haitian newspaper, first alerting fans that something was wrong.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
triangletribune.com

Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22

Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
826K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy