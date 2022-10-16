Mikaben death updates — Wyclef leads tributes to Haitian singer Michael Benjamin, 41, as heartbreaking footage revealed

HAITIAN singer Michael Benjamin has died at the age of 41.

Fans across the world are mourning the star, known onstage as Mikaben, after he reportedly collapsed onstage during a concert in Paris on Saturday evening.

Harrowing video footage from the fateful concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly collapses to the ground.

Singer Wyclef Jean leads the tributes to the global superstar, telling the Miami Herald: “This is a shock."

A cause of death for Mikaben has not been revealed.

Social media following

Michael Benjamin was extremely popular on Instagram, boasting over 1million followers.

On Twitter, the singer's account has 397.5K followers.

Chilling last post

The singer's last post on Instagram was shared just hours before his death.

In the video, Mikaben shows off the stage where he'd later collapse.

"Let me vibe in the house!!" he wrote in French.

YouTuber mourns

YouTuber Jessie Woo tweeted that she was "Sad to hear about Mikaben's passing."

The star wrote: "He was immensely talented and he loved Haiti so much.

"He was so eager to work with Haitian artists and shine TOGETHER.

"This is a harsh loss. My condolences to his family, wife & children. Fly high Mika."

Grammy winner shares video

Singer Wyclef Jean tweeted a video in remembrance of Mikaben.

"Rest In Peace King," the Haitian-born artist wrote.

"Gone too soon."

Venue's statement

The Paris venue where Mikaben collapsed onstage, Accor Arena, tweeted a message in French explaining that the singer “died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services."

The venue added: "The entire Accor Arena team is terribly affected and sends all its support to his family and loved ones in this painful ordeal."

Cause of death

The cause of Michael Benjamin's death has not been confirmed.

However, early reports suggest that he died from cardiac arrest, according to The Haitian Times.

Wyclef Jean mourns

Haitian-born hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean told the Miami Herald that he was stunned by the news of Michael's passing.

"This is a shock," the three-time Grammy winner said to the outlet.

In his last tweet just hours before he collapsed onstage, in French, Benjamin wished his "older brothers" Carimi good luck at the Paris concert in French.

He also thanked the band for "paving the way" for musicians like him.

One of Haiti's 'most fervent ambassadors'

The country's Ministry of Tourism, led by Luz Kurta Cassandra François, also tweeted about the sad news:

"Haiti has just lost today one of its most fervent ambassadors, our international artist Mikaben on October 16, 2022 in Paris.

"On behalf of the tourism sector, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fans saddened by this loss."

Haiti Ambassador mourns

Haiti's Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond wrote on Twitter: "Wow Wow Wow after such a performance? I am speechless. The international music world has lost a truly talented musician. My condolences to his wife, children and parents RIP #Mikaben."

Following his initial tweet, Edmond posted a picture of Mikaben on stage in Paris and wrote: "What a sign of love and affection for his country in spite of everything.

"The warrior fell sporting his blue and red in the eyes of the world on his battlefield. You represented not only your generation but all of Haiti @mikaben RIP."

Widow's heartbreaking post

Mikaben's wife, who is pregnant with his child and due in December, posted a devastating message to Instagram thanking people for their prayers.

"Thank you for the prayers but please stop calling me," Vanessa wrote.

"I'm in no condition to talk.

"I lost my other half and I have no words."

Survived by pregnant wife

Mikaben is survived by his pregnant wife Vanessa Fanfan, according to the Haitian Times.

Social media shows that the singer also leaves behind his young son, Gabriel, and daughter, Leia.

Michael is also mourned by his father Lionel Benjamin, who is a musician too.

Fan's heartbreaking tribute

One Twitter user shared an emotional message about the Haitian singer, saying the singer "gave his life to Haiti."

"He carried our flag on his back until his dying breath," the fan wrote.

"At one point before singing you can see he was in deep pain and yet he persevered," she said, referencing the video of Michael collapsing onstage.

"It's almost as if the same flag he was fighting for gave him strength to finish what he began."

Roberto Martino is 'broken'

“I’m in disbelief,” singer Roberto Martino told the Miami Herald.

“This is somebody I was working with for years and considered a brother, a good friend. We talked almost every day."

Martino spoke to Mikaben right before he took the stage on Saturday night, he told the outlet.

“He was so happy. He couldn’t wait to get on that stage with CaRiMi. It was one of his biggest accomplishments in life. It’s a band that he idolized," Martino told the outlet.

"I’m at a lost for words. I’m broken."

Who was Michael Benjamin?

Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin was a prominent singer, composer, guitarist, and producer born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

He was discovered back in 1999, during the competition 'Chante Nwèl' of Télémax, according to Caribbean National Weekly.

Mikaben had a successful musical career that spanned over 20 years.

His hit single, Ayti Se, touched millions in the aftermath of Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake.

Harrowing footage shows moment

Video footage from the concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly collapses.

The venue was cleared while he was being tended to, with reports indicating that he was given CPR.

Chaos ensued at the concert

After Mikaben collapsed onstage, singer Mickael Guirand told the audience to clear out of the venue.

“End of the concert. We must evacuate the room," Guirand said.

“It’s very complicated. We need prayers."

RIP Mikaben

Haitian singer Michael Benjamin had been performing onstage in Paris with the Haitian konpa band CaRiMi when he reportedly collapsed.