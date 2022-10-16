ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Jack Harlow Set as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest

By Ashley Iasimone
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Live from New York, it’ll be Jack Harlow on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 29.

Harlow will serve as both host and musical guest, SNL announced during this weekend’s show.

“HOSTINGGGGGG SNL,” he wrote on Instagram , sharing the big news .

Harlow follows fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in most recently pulling double duty as host and musical guest. You can see a roundup of the best of Meg’s SNL skits here , and her performances here .

Earlier this month, Harlow got some late-night television time in with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosting The Tonight Show .

His Come Home the Kids Miss You album, released in May, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Louisville rapper a No. 1 single with “First Class.”

Check out SNL ‘s post announcing Harlow below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears During Emotional ‘SNL’ Performance

Megan Thee Stallion appeared visibly shaken during one of her performances on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she pulled double duty as both host and musical guest. Wearing a formal evening gown and a sash reading “Miss Anxiety,” Meg opened a subdued performance of the song “Anxiety” standing in a v-formation with five dancers. Each of the dancers represented one of the personal issues address in the personal song — their sashes reading: “Ms. Underpaid,” “Ms. Overworked,” “Ms. Overwhelmed,” “Ms. Overlooked,” and “Ms. Insecure.”
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Removal of Popeyes Hottie Sauce in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone. The Houston rapper was tapped as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining an exclusive list of stars who’ve pulled double duty on the long-running sketch series. Other celebrities who’ve reviewed such honor include Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and most recently Lizzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab

Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Complex

Nicki Minaj Responds After “Super Freaky Girl” Reportedly Booted From Grammy Rap Categories

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” doesn’t qualify as a rap record—at least, that’s what the Recording Academy seems to believe. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Trinidadian-born artist submitted the track to various hip-hop categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards; however, a source claimed the Academy pulled the track from rap consideration after determining it was better suited for Best Pop Solo Performance. As THR points out, the move is particularly notable as “Super Freaky Girl” has dominated the rap charts since it debuted at No. 1 back in August.
Billboard

Goo Goo Dolls‘ John Rzeznik Joins Demi Lovato Onstage for ’Iris’ Performance

Demi Lovato brought their Holy Fvck tour to New York’s Beacon Theatre on Tuesday night (Oct. 18), and they surprised fans by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik to join them onstage. The duo performed Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 classic “Iris,” trading lyrics as they sang the beloved track. Lovato shared the band’s Instagram post thanking them for the performance to their Story, writing, “This was a dream come true!!!’ Earlier this month, the “29” singer shared that they needed to reschedule their Rosemont, Ill., tour date on Oct. 5 after losing their voice. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils More Lyrics in Nashville & Brazil at Stroke of Midnight, Just Like ‘Clockwork’

Swifties have just two more days to wait until the release of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, and the pop star is building up the anticipation by offering them sparse clues and details to find. That includes cryptic billboards she’s started placing in partnership with Spotify in random cities across the world, programmed to reveal one lyric at a time from the new record, always at 12 a.m. sharp. One of two new lyric reveals went live via a billboard placed in a São Paulo, Brazil, train station at midnight local time (11 p.m. ET), showcasing in bright purple lettering and the lyric:...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape

The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
Billboard

NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Music Videos Release Schedule

After weeks and months of drip feeds, easter eggs, and product launches, we’ve officially reached Midnights week. For Swifties, the finishing line is in sight. Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, is due to arrive this Friday (Oct. 21). Release day, however, isn’t where the action ends. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/17/2022 In a brief new video posted to her social channels, Swift gives us a glimpse at her busy diary, which includes TV stints on both sides of the Atlantic, music video drops, teasers and more. “Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest,” reads Taylor’s latest post, which walks...
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Gift From Beyonce

Beyoncé sent a beautiful birthday card and gift to Cardi B, who celebrated her 30th birthday this week. Cardi B shared a look at some pretty flowers to her Instagram Stories on Friday (Oct. 14), a few days after her Oct. 11 birthday. On top of the gift was a card opened to reveal a sweet message inside, which Beyoncé simply signed with “B.” Bey’s note on the card said: “Cardi, Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God Bless, B.” “B—!!! Thank you @beyonce,” wrote Cardi, who rang in her 30th on Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed...
Billboard

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown to Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Thursday Night Football Series

Amazon is adding some music to its Thursday night football coverage. Amazon Music Live will feature a series of artists performing during the streamers’ Thursday Night Football on Prime Video series beginning on Oct. 27. Related From 'Hot Girl Hospital' Nurse to Twerking Workout Coach, Here Are Megan Thee Stallion's Best… 10/18/2022 Among the acts slated to take the stage on the broadcasts are are Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown, with more artists to be announced throughout the season according to a release announcing the events. The livestream concert series will be hosted by 2 Chainz and will air on Prime...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Made Music That Represented Who I Was’

Keep on singin’ her song! Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Stripped. Related Christina Aguilera Reflects on 'Mi Reflejo' Album 22 Years Later: 'So Close to My Heart' 10/18/2022 “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy