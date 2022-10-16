Read full article on original website
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-20 AFC loss to the Buffalo Bills
Why 2, 148 and 12 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to Buffalo.
Chiefs were on wrong end of this one. Let’s talk about loss to Bills at about 8 p.m.
That clash of AFC powerhouses did not go the Chiefs’ way, but win or lose, The Star’s SportsBeat Live crew is here to talk about it. They’ll be going live soon; join ‘em.
Tony Romo correctly predicts exact score of Bills-Chiefs game during CBS broadcast
Romostradamus has returned. CBS analyst Tony Romo has built a reputation for calling out plays before they happen. This time he predicted a final score. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs rematch of last year's 42-36 overtime playoff thriller was billed as a potential shootout. Romo wasn't buying it.
Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs
In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs are coming...
NFL Hot Seats: Will TNF be Kliff Kingsbury’s last with Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals need wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to have an immediate impact in his return from suspension to stay
Kansas City Chiefs Stumble Against Buffalo
I am deciding that I am going to take a fairly optimistic approach to the loss against the Bills on Sunday. Now that does not mean that the Kansas City Chiefs will skate without criticism or questions. The thing that drives me bananas about this team is when they make simple mistakes and execution errors. With that being said I felt that a lot of our problems were with the offense. With the Chiefs’ if our biggest problem is offensive miscues you are in pretty good shape because you are counting on Mahomes to figure it out. Now let’s go through what I saw and why the Chiefs stumbled against the Bills.
Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game
In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
Chiefs fall to the Bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills are officially on a winning streak. They notched their third straight win after rallying past the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in a scintillating finish on the road. This win puts the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Bills’ win in Week 6.
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
