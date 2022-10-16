Have you been lusting after an item you’d like to purchase? Are you thinking about your finances more than you’d care to admit? Don’t worry, because your Virgo horoscope for October 2022 is paving the way for an overflow of abundance. As Venus in your second house of cash flow opposes Jupiter in your eighth house of investments, there’s a strong chance you’re getting paid your dues! If you need permission to treat yourself to something nice, here it is. The good news keeps on coming, because on October 2, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, stationing direct in your...

20 DAYS AGO