IU Earns Big Ten Win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – On a cold, windy night in Wisconsin, the No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer team (7-2-4, 3-1-3 B1G) beat the weather and the Wisconsin Badgers (4-6-3, 1-4-1 B1G) to earn a crucial Big Ten road win. A 54th-minute game-winning goal from redshirt junior midfielder Quinten Helmer helped...
Wittenbrink Bags Big Ten, National Weekly Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After earning four points in Indiana men's soccer's important 4-2 conference win over Penn State on Friday (Oct. 14), redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has earned a laundry list of weekly awards. On Monday (Oct. 17), Wittenbrink was named to the College Soccer News Team of the...
NOTEBOOK: For Hoosiers, Focus Turns to Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - An old football cliché attributed to former NFL coach Bill Parcells says a team is only as good as its record. Quarterback Connor Bazelak looks at Indiana's 3-4 record and sees a hidden Cream & Crimson truth. "What's different about this team is we know we're...
Hoosiers Improve in Second Round, Sit Sixth Overall
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team moved up four spots in the team standings during the second round and sit sixth with 18 holes to play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 603 (309-294; +27) over the first two rounds of the tournament on Monday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
Indiana Ranked 13th in Preseason AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, the Associated Press announced on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the first time since the 2016-17 season (No. 11) in which the Hoosiers will begin the...
No. 18 Hoosiers Set to Battle Badgers Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer (6-2-4, 2-1-3 B1G) will play its final Big Ten Conference road match when it faces Wisconsin (4-5-3, 1-3-1 B1G) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 8...
Olivia Smith Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer midfielder Olivia Smith earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Smith scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-2 draw against Purdue last Sunday. The Fischer, Ind. native, has played in 11 matches and earned her first...
Game Notes: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Back on the road, the Indiana football program will venture east for an afternoon contest at SHI Stadium against homestanding Rutgers. The Hoosier and Scarlet Knights will face off at Noon on the Big Ten Network on Saturday (Oct. 22). INDIANA (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at...
Media Monday: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 17) in front of road trip to Rutgers in Week 8. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke in front of the Hoosiers Noon kickoff against the Scarlet Knights on Big Ten Network.
Indiana Finishes 10th, Salyers Earns Medalist Honors
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Junior Drew Salyers concluded his historic tournament with individual medalist honors after shooting a 199 (65-65-69; -17) at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational on Monday. The Indiana men's golf team finished 10th overall after shooting a 841 (281-282-278; -23) for the weekend. The final round...
Hoosiers Impress at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
Louisville, Ky. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team was in action over the weekend at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships where the Hoosiers had a number of players put together impressive performances in both the singles and doubles brackets. The Hoosiers were represented by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
‘True Pro’ -- Miller Kopp and Social Media’s ‘Double-Edged Sword’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp has made his social media mark. Social media sometimes marks this Indiana senior forward with doubters who create noise best ignored. Welcome to a 21st Century sports world where everything is out there -- the good, the bad, the fun, the silly and the irrelevant.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
