Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Related
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Another week down, another big outing for true freshman OT Kelvin Banks
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit
There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
Texas commit Sydir Mitchell already learning from Longhorns DL coach
MONTVALE, N.J. -- Sydir Mitchell spent time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis going over technique when he was on campus in the spring, and the Longhorns commit continues to pick up pointers during conversations with him. Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, knows...
Oklahoma State QB playing through injury, rumors swirling about availability against Texas
Sportsbooks are reacting to the rumors and moving their betting lines accordingly. DraftKings opened its line with Texas as 2.5-point favorites on the road, and on Monday when chatter started to surface, the sportsbook upped the spread to six points for the Longhorns.
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX
Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
texasstandard.org
UT program aims to create a long-term solution to Texas’ teacher shortage
October is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still struggling to hire enough teachers to fill classrooms. Many districts have gotten creative with recruitment, with some hiring teachers without requiring state certification, or accepting candidates from alternative certification programs. But not all of the quick turnaround solutions may be sustainable for the long term.
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Central Texas plays key role as birds migrate South
AUSTIN, Texas — For Nicole Netherton, executive director of the Travis Audubon, fall is as enjoyable a season in Central Texas as any, especially if you love birds. “We sit on the Central Main Migratory Flyway so we have lots and lots of birds moving through,” Netherton said. “October tends to be the peak of migration in our area.”
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
Comments / 0