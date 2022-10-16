ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State

There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit

There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

UT program aims to create a long-term solution to Texas’ teacher shortage

October is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still struggling to hire enough teachers to fill classrooms. Many districts have gotten creative with recruitment, with some hiring teachers without requiring state certification, or accepting candidates from alternative certification programs. But not all of the quick turnaround solutions may be sustainable for the long term.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Central Texas plays key role as birds migrate South

AUSTIN, Texas — For Nicole Netherton, executive director of the Travis Audubon, fall is as enjoyable a season in Central Texas as any, especially if you love birds. “We sit on the Central Main Migratory Flyway so we have lots and lots of birds moving through,” Netherton said. “October tends to be the peak of migration in our area.”
TEXAS STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy