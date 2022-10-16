ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?

By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell speaks after knockout loss to Caleb Plant

By Allan Fox: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell took to social media on Monday to congratulate ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plant for his ninth round knockout victory last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) admits that he...
BROOKLYN, NY
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight

Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
BoxingNews24.com

IBF to order Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Esquiva Falcao

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin will reportedly be ordered to defend his IBF middleweight title against his mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has a big decision to make whether to hold onto his IBF title, as he’s already been ordered to defend against his WBA mandatory Erislandy Lara.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder beats Andy Ruiz says Chris Arreola

By Dan Ambrose: Chris Arreola says former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will beat Andy Ruiz Jr if the two face each other next. Arreola feels that Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) is easy to hit, and with Wilder’s power, he will knock him out. Last year, Arreola lost a 12 round unanimous decision to Ruiz, but he had him down in the second round and hurt.
Fightful

David Benavidez vs. José Uzcátegui Scheduled For January

Current interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez is scheduled to take on former IBF super middleweight champ, José Uzcátegui, in a bout targeted for January. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although no announcement has officially yet been made regarding the fight. Benavidez is undefeated as a pro currently at 26-0 and is coming off of a third-round TKO victory over former IBF middleweight champion, David Lemieux, back in May. Uzcátegui meanwhile is 32-4 as a pro and has won his last three fights, defeating Felipe Romero via a second-round KO also back in May in his latest outing.
BoxingNews24.com

The next king of the heavyweights

By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin close to being finalized for Nov.26th

By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Bodysnatcher’ Whyte and #13 WBO fringe contender Jermaine Franklin are reportedly nearly finalized for November 26th. Franklin, 28, is a fighter that has been mentioned as a possibility for Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) for some time after his fight with Otto Wallin fell through.
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell

By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Does Caleb Plant deserve Canelo Alvarez rematch after beating Dirrell?

By Allan Fox: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant wants a rematch with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez after stopping Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round last Saturday night. The idea was that ‘Sweethands’ Plant was supposed to fight Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez next, if successful in his tune-up...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz to be ordered by WBC next month at convention

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr eliminator will be ordered at the convention in Acapulco, Mexico, next week. Assuming both fighters are willing to agree to the fight, we’ll soon see Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) squaring off in a WBC title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to champion Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com

Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García a possibility

By Craig Page: Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia and WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champ Erislandy Lara are being discussed. With the 39-year-old Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) with potentially a lot of time to kill now that IBF/WBA Super World champion Gennadiy Golovkin being ordered to defend against his is IBF mandatory Esquiva Falcao, that frees the Cuban talent up to face Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia next.
BoxingNews24.com

Stephen Espinoza says Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is “very close”

By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.

