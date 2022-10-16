Read full article on original website
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
BoxingNews24.com
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
One of boxing's scariest punchers cried his eyes out after separating another opponent from his senses
Historic puncher Deontay Wilder flattened Robert Helenius. He then addressed the media, and cried. The American's coach, Malik Scott, cried, too.
'If he touches Silva he's going down': Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya backs YouTube star and underdog Jake Paul to knock out veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing bout
Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that there is only one winner. Speaking to Inside Fighting, De La Hoya said that he will be backing Paul to win the bout - which he thinks will be decided by a knockout.
Floyd Mayweather officially in talks to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas with boxing legend’s pro record on the line
FLOYD MAYWEATHER is officially in talks to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record on the line, it has been revealed. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell speaks after knockout loss to Caleb Plant
By Allan Fox: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell took to social media on Monday to congratulate ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plant for his ninth round knockout victory last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) admits that he...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight
Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
BoxingNews24.com
IBF to order Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Esquiva Falcao
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin will reportedly be ordered to defend his IBF middleweight title against his mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has a big decision to make whether to hold onto his IBF title, as he’s already been ordered to defend against his WBA mandatory Erislandy Lara.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder beats Andy Ruiz says Chris Arreola
By Dan Ambrose: Chris Arreola says former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will beat Andy Ruiz Jr if the two face each other next. Arreola feels that Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) is easy to hit, and with Wilder’s power, he will knock him out. Last year, Arreola lost a 12 round unanimous decision to Ruiz, but he had him down in the second round and hurt.
BoxingNews24.com
Fights that need to happen in 2023: Crawford – Spence, Wilder – Ruiz, Gervonta – Ryan & Benavidez – Plant
By Sean Jones: In 2023, four excellent fights must happen involving top fighters from 4 weight classes. Whether any of these contests take place will depend on the promoters, networks, and to a lesser extent, the fighters. This year, there weren’t any great fights that took place in the popular...
David Benavidez vs. José Uzcátegui Scheduled For January
Current interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez is scheduled to take on former IBF super middleweight champ, José Uzcátegui, in a bout targeted for January. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although no announcement has officially yet been made regarding the fight. Benavidez is undefeated as a pro currently at 26-0 and is coming off of a third-round TKO victory over former IBF middleweight champion, David Lemieux, back in May. Uzcátegui meanwhile is 32-4 as a pro and has won his last three fights, defeating Felipe Romero via a second-round KO also back in May in his latest outing.
BoxingNews24.com
The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin close to being finalized for Nov.26th
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Bodysnatcher’ Whyte and #13 WBO fringe contender Jermaine Franklin are reportedly nearly finalized for November 26th. Franklin, 28, is a fighter that has been mentioned as a possibility for Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) for some time after his fight with Otto Wallin fell through.
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Does Caleb Plant deserve Canelo Alvarez rematch after beating Dirrell?
By Allan Fox: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant wants a rematch with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez after stopping Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round last Saturday night. The idea was that ‘Sweethands’ Plant was supposed to fight Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez next, if successful in his tune-up...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz to be ordered by WBC next month at convention
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr eliminator will be ordered at the convention in Acapulco, Mexico, next week. Assuming both fighters are willing to agree to the fight, we’ll soon see Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) squaring off in a WBC title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to champion Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García a possibility
By Craig Page: Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia and WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champ Erislandy Lara are being discussed. With the 39-year-old Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) with potentially a lot of time to kill now that IBF/WBA Super World champion Gennadiy Golovkin being ordered to defend against his is IBF mandatory Esquiva Falcao, that frees the Cuban talent up to face Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia next.
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza says Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is “very close”
By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.
