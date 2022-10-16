2 killed, 4 hospitalized in crash near Sacramento
Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized after a crash involving multiple cars near Sacramento on Sunday, authorities said.
Five vehicles were involved in the collision around 9:30 a.m. in the Arden-Arcade area, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Paramedics pronounced two victims dead and transported four others to hospitals in unknown condition, Metro Fire said on Twitter .
Three other patients were released after being checked out at the scene, fire officials said.
Photos from the scene showed at least three cars with major damage at an intersection. A utility pole was also damaged, officials said.
It wasn't clear what led up to the crash. The California Highway Patrol was investigating.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0