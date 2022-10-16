BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Julia B. Brown Malone, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence.She was born in Grafton on January 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Preston C. and Mary Spatafore Brown.She was married to Dean Malone, who preceded her in death in 2004 after 45 years of marriage.Surviving are one son, Dean Malone and his wife Connie of Bridgeport; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that complete her family.She was also preceded in death by one son, Patrick Malone; one daughter, Julia Ann Ensley; one brother, Joseph Preston Brown; and two sisters, Clarabell Putzu and Rosemary Panther.Mrs. Malone was a 1955 graduate of Victory High School. She was a homemaker and the co-founder and co-owner of Malone’s Heating and Air in Salem, WV in the 1980s. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, sewing and quilting, having won a state championship in quilting. Julia was Catholic by faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers Mrs. Malone’s family request donations be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 South Maple Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO