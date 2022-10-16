Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Josh Heupel talks Jalin Hyatt, recruiting and more on SEC teleconference
Still just days removed from an all-time win against Alabama, Tennessee is turning the page this week to Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin. The third-ranked, undefeated Vols have gotten plenty of praise and attention in the aftermath of the 52-49 win against the rival Crimson Tide, but Josh Heupel and his coaching staff have ensured their players reset and move forward to the next one this week. Ahead of Tennessee’s final non-conference game of the season, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
BONEYARD: A look ahead at Alabama
#24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will travel to #6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) this weekend for the annual meeting between the two programs. Both teams are fresh off of disappointing road losses in league play a week ago. The Bulldogs lost a war of attrition against Kentucky, while the Crimson Tide lost a shoot out against Tennessee.
Tennessee football fan suffers serious injury celebrating win over Alabama
Injuries are common in college football, but usually it's the players who suffer them, not the fans. But one Tennessee supporter went all out to celebrate Saturday's epic win over Alabama. Moments after the Vols knocked off the Tide on the game-winning field goal, fans stormed the field and took ...
Nick Saban talks consistency, team response on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the eighth SEC teleconference of the 2022 season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Mississippi State. “The big emphasis for us is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video
Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
Alabama football: Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race
It’s time to press the panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date. If you’ve watched this...
247Sports
Tennessee momentum will continue with five-star QB Nico Iamaleava, analyst says
Tennessee's football momentum is just the tip of the iceberg for what's in store for the program moving forward, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. The arrival of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the crown jewel of the 2023 class means the offensive fireworks are just getting started in Knoxville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 7
Kirk Herbstreit recently named his top performing coaches from Week 7 and Tennessee’s tandem made the cut after the upset victory against Alabama. Herbstreit shouted out head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for their roles in Tennessee’s first victory vs. Alabama in 15 years. Herbstreit also praised Oklahoma offense coordinator Jeff Lebby after the Sooners’ 52-42 victory against Kansas in which they tallied an eye-popping 701 total yards.
Alabama coaches recognize three players of the week at Tennessee
The Alabama coaching staff selected three players of the week to four slots following the Tide's top-10 matchup at Tennessee last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks and Bryce Young on offense; Jordan Battle on defense; and Battle again on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Knoxville. OFFENSE. Ja'Corey Brooks.
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
Saban: 'Nobody is entitled to a position' amid inconsistencies
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban tabbed Saturday’s loss at Tennessee as a collective defeat. Alabama committed a school-record 17 penalties (9 on offense, 8 on defense), allowed far too many explosive plays and gave the ball back to the Vols by way of a fumble on a punt return.
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
sportstalkatl.com
Tennessee Football begging for money after rushing the field is as sad as it gets
For the first time ever, Tennessee fans were able to post an Instagram celebrating a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was the game of the year so far in college football. Knoxville was a spectacle on Saturday, setting the scene perfectly for what would be an even better game between two of the best teams in the country.
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Trolls Henry To’o To’o After Hype Video, Late Hit Against Vols
Tennessee’s players s̶e̶e̶m̶i̶n̶g̶l̶y̶ kept the receipts. Let’s go back a few days though. On Friday afternoon, Alabama football officially dropped their hype video for the Tennessee game, with none other than former Tennessee turned Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o providing the narration.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
247Sports
