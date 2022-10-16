ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Josh Heupel talks Jalin Hyatt, recruiting and more on SEC teleconference

Still just days removed from an all-time win against Alabama, Tennessee is turning the page this week to Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin. The third-ranked, undefeated Vols have gotten plenty of praise and attention in the aftermath of the 52-49 win against the rival Crimson Tide, but Josh Heupel and his coaching staff have ensured their players reset and move forward to the next one this week. Ahead of Tennessee’s final non-conference game of the season, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

BONEYARD: A look ahead at Alabama

#24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will travel to #6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) this weekend for the annual meeting between the two programs. Both teams are fresh off of disappointing road losses in league play a week ago. The Bulldogs lost a war of attrition against Kentucky, while the Crimson Tide lost a shoot out against Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video

Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee momentum will continue with five-star QB Nico Iamaleava, analyst says

Tennessee's football momentum is just the tip of the iceberg for what's in store for the program moving forward, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. The arrival of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the crown jewel of the 2023 class means the offensive fireworks are just getting started in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 7

Kirk Herbstreit recently named his top performing coaches from Week 7 and Tennessee’s tandem made the cut after the upset victory against Alabama. Herbstreit shouted out head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for their roles in Tennessee’s first victory vs. Alabama in 15 years. Herbstreit also praised Oklahoma offense coordinator Jeff Lebby after the Sooners’ 52-42 victory against Kansas in which they tallied an eye-popping 701 total yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama coaches recognize three players of the week at Tennessee

The Alabama coaching staff selected three players of the week to four slots following the Tide's top-10 matchup at Tennessee last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks and Bryce Young on offense; Jordan Battle on defense; and Battle again on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Knoxville. OFFENSE. Ja'Corey Brooks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy