Still just days removed from an all-time win against Alabama, Tennessee is turning the page this week to Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin. The third-ranked, undefeated Vols have gotten plenty of praise and attention in the aftermath of the 52-49 win against the rival Crimson Tide, but Josh Heupel and his coaching staff have ensured their players reset and move forward to the next one this week. Ahead of Tennessee’s final non-conference game of the season, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO