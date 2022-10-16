Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week (10.21.22)

Here are this week’s nominees for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week. Readers may vote as often as they like until Friday.

Joshua Ashley, Hickory Ridge cross-country: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior ran a 17:18.61 to win the Cabarrus County Championships at Frank Liske Park in Concord Oct. 11.

Ashley’s efforts also helped the Hickory Ridge boys’ cross country team to victory at the same meet.

Dylan Dresser, Carmel Christian soccer: The Cougars’ senior scored the game-tying goal, beating two defenders and the goalkeeper to help Carmel Christian to a 2-1 win over then No. 1 Wesleyan Christian Academy Oct. 11.

Carmel Christian (12-1) has won 10 straight games through Sunday.

Kessler Forrest, Covenant Day Soccer: The Lions’ junior goalkeeper led Covenant Day to a 2-0 shutout win at Charlotte Latin Oct. 13.

Forrest also played big in goal in 2-1 overtime win over Providence Day Oct. 11.

Forrest did all of this despite suffering from bronchitis earlier in the week, according to his father Brad Forrest.

Forrest, who allows 1.46 goals per game, has helped Covenant Day to an 8-7-1 record overall through Sunday.

Jackson Kirila, Concord soccer: The Spiders’ senior scored three goals in an 8-1 win over East Rowan Oct. 10.

He also had another hat trick (three goals) in a 6-1 victory over Central Cabarrus Oct. 12.

Kirila has 31 goals and 16 assists for a Concord team (15-1-3) that has won seven straight games and leads the South Piedmont conference at 10-0 in league play.

Gavin Malloy, Hickory Grove cross-country: The Lions’ sophomore ran a personal-best 16:55 to win the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC) title at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 14.

Malloy’s personal-best time also helped the Hickory Grove boys’ cross country team to their first MAC title in school history the same day.

Ben Martin, Bunker Hill cross-country: The Bears’ senior ran a 17:40.1 to win the 29th John F. Hall United Way Invitational at Southside Park in Newton Oct. 12.

Martin’s run also helped his Bunker Hill boys’ cross country team to a third-place finish as the same event.

Armando Popoca, Albemarle soccer: The Bulldogs’ junior scored two goals in a 5-4 win over North Stanly Oct. 12.

He also had a 1 goal in an 8-2 loss at Mount Pleasant Oct. 10.

Albemarle also lost 10-1 to Gray Stone Day Oct. 11.

Popoca has 10 goals for Albemarle (4-8) overall.

Devin Reinhardt, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ senior forward scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Cannon School Oct. 11.

Charlotte Latin also lost 2-0 to Covenant Day Oct. 13.

Reinhardt has six goals and six assists for a Charlotte Latin team (11-6, 7-3 in the CISAA conference) that is tied atop the league standings with Charlotte Country Day.

Jude Rutherford, Metrolina Christian cross-country: The Warriors’ sophomore ran a time of 17:43.40 to finish fourth at the Metrolina Athletic Conference championships at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 14.

Rutherford ran his second fastest time of the season despite suffering from the flu earlier in the week, according to Metrolina Christian cross country coach Brett Honeycutt.

The Metrolina Christian boys’ cross country team finished as MAC runner-up.

The Warriors’ boys’ cross country team has finished first or second in the league for 12 of the last 13 years.

Ethan Wilson, West Rowan cross-country: The Falcons’ junior ran a 17:25.27 to win the South Piedmont conference No. 3 race at Salisbury Community Park Oct. 12.

Wilson’s run also helped the West Rowan boys’ cross country team to a third-place finish at the same race.

