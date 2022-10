The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 5-1 start, one of four NFL teams with one or fewer losses, and no one can say yet if they're for real. They have played only one game against a team currently with a winning record, and that matchup ended in a resounding 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their past four wins have been decided by an average of 5.5 points, and three have required comebacks from fourth-quarter deficits and the yardage differential with their opponents (-270) ranks No. 25 in the league.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO