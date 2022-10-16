ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Post endorses North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSvXu_0ibXNKyO00
The Post endorses Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for re-election in North Country District 21. Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

With Democrats poised to lose control of the House and perhaps even the Senate, New York’s power in Congress is at risk: Even with several GOP pickups, the state will have fewer members with less seniority in the likely new majority than in the old. Plus, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ status as No. 4 House Dem will matter a lot less. Happily, Rep. Elise Stefanik is poised to become the No. 2 House Republican, strongly positioned to protect the Empire State’s interests (as well as the most senior woman in the House).

To be sure, though, she’s won The Post’s endorsement in the 21st Congressional District for many other reasons.

Stefanik, who’s held the solidly Republican North Country seat since 2015, is the brightest young face of the state GOP and a rising star in the national party. She’s a solid vote against the disastrous Biden agenda, from inflation-spurring giveaway spending to the green snake oil that’s sent gas bills and home-heating costs through the roof.

She’s a big supporter of parental rights and greater school choice, including support for charters. And she’s led on hot-button issues from the baby-formula crisis to abusive and dangerous practices at social-media companies. She’s using her DC power to push Gov. Kathy Hochul to come clean on the Cuomo nursing-home scandal and to call out the State Education Department’s embrace of critical race theory.

Plus, she notes, the GOP’s “Commitment to America” pledge will benefit the Big Apple and other New York cities by tackling crime, beating back dangerous criminal-justice reforms and offering families more educational opportunities.

All that makes her a better friend of Mayor Eric Adams’ reform agenda than Hochul and all the other progressives New York elects to Congress and the Legislature.

Her Democratic challenger, ex-CIA officer Matt Castelli, doesn’t have much of a shot. But Stefanik’s importance to New York’s future makes it all the more important for North Country voters to support her this November.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Fox News

New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’

The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden

If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy