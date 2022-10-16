ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Five deadline dates to get a Fall direct payment you need to know & why the last days of October are crucial

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
 2 days ago
MILLIONS of Californians have already started receiving direct payments between $200 to $1,050, with more being sent out in phases.

The rebates were first issued Friday, October 7 due to a deal Governor Gavin Newsom struck with state lawmakers months ago to ease the burden of inflation.

The tax rebates will be issued in phases so be sure to check the five dates below

The California Franchise Tax Board said that roughly 90 percent of Californians who receive direct deposits should expect to see payments by the end of October.

According to the board, rebates will continue to go out until January 2023.

The payments will go out to an estimated 23million California residents.

As the rebates will be issued in multiple phases, it's important to keep track of when you will be receiving yours.

The five fall dates

The rebates were sent to the first group of residents who received their first or second round of the Golden State Stimulus payments via direct deposit.

Those Californians will see payments hit their accounts from October 7 to October 25.

The rest of the direct deposit payments will then go out from October 28 to November 14.

Those who aren't set up for direct deposit and got their stimulus payments by debit card last year should expect to receive another debit card in the mail between October 25 and December 10.

The last phase will be issued on January 15, 2023, and The Franchise Tax Board will announce the schedule once the date gets closer.

How much will you receive?

As mentioned, the payments are worth between $200 and $1,050 depending on adjusted gross income (AGI), filing status, and dependents, which is as follows:

Married/registered domestic partner filing jointly

  • AGI: $150,000 or less - $1,050 with a dependent, $700 without dependent
  • AGI: $150,001 to $250,000 - $750 with a dependent, $500 without dependent
  • AGI: $250,001 to $500,000 - $600 with a dependent, $400 without dependent

Head of household or qualifying widower

  • AGI: $150,000 or less - $700 with a dependent, $350 without dependent
  • AGI: $150,001 to $250,000 - $500 with a dependent, $250 without dependent
  • AGI: $250,001 to $500,000 - $400 with a dependent, $200 without dependent

Single or married/registered domestic partner filing separately

  • AGI: $75,000 or less - $700 with a dependent, $350 without dependent
  • AGI: $75,001 to $125,000 - $500 with a dependent, $250 without dependent
  • AGI: $125,001 to $250,000 - $400 with a dependent, $200 without dependent
The Sun reveals the five bonus checks worth up to $2,000 available to more than a million Americans – are you eligible for money?

Plus, check out our live blog on all things stimulus checks and direct payments.

KTLA.com

Can I track my California inflation relief check?

(NEXSTAR) – As California continues to send out the Middle Class Tax Refund straight into residents’ bank accounts, the state is also formulating a more detailed plan on when it will send out the next batches of payments. The state is currently in the first phase of sending...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Fill ’er up: Here’s how much money you can expect to get from the California gas rebate

CALIFORNIA IS SENDING money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Devo

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions

California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Student loan relief website up for California residents

using computerPhoto by Christin Hume (Creative Commons) On average, the student debt loan is close to $37,000 in the California. (source) So, if you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

If You Live In California, You Now Have A Right To Know The Salary Scale For Jobs Posted By A Third Party Like LinkedIn

The Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act was recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. SB-1162 specifies that,. Employer[s] with 15 or more employees that engage a third party to announce, or otherwise make known a job posting, to provide the pay scale to the third party, and would require the third party to include the pay scale in the job posting. [i]
CALIFORNIA STATE
