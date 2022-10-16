ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

49ers 14, Falcons 28: Grades

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1q1y_0ibXMv5I00

Humiliating.

ATLANTA -- The 49ers just lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14. Here are the grades for the 49ers, who now are 3-3.

GAROPPOLO: D.

He made a few nice throws, but his job is not to make big mistakes and he threw two interceptions, which means he failed. He also fumbled once but the play didn't count. The past two games, Garoppolo threw no picks, and people began to wonder if he had improved. He didn't. The previous opponents simply dropped potential interceptions and the Falcons did not. Garoppolo is the same quarterback he always has been. When he throws more than the offense runs, his career win-loss record with the 49ers is just 9-14. Today, he threw 41 passes and the offense ran just 16 times. The 49ers can't win that way, because Garoppolo is too mistake prone. Once the 49ers abandoned their run game, you knew the interceptions would follow, and they did.

RUNNING BACKS: D.

Jeff Wilson Jr. had a terrible game, because the 49ers overused him the past four weeks when he carried the ball a whopping 65 times. Today, he had no gas left in the tank as he carried the ball 7 times for just 25 yards and no touchdowns. He also fumbled and the Falcons recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown. Then late in the fourth quarter on 3rd and 1 from the Falcons 18-yard line, the 49ers called a run for Tevin Coleman and he lost a yard. He's not a short-yardage back -- we learned this last week. Terrible play call. The 49ers should have given that carry to Jordan Mason, who's a short-yardage back. He got zero touches today. The 49ers might have won if they had used him, but they didn't, so they made themselves one-dimensional. That's Kyle Shanahan's fault. More on him in a minute.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B-MINUS.

Brandon Aiyuk had a great game -- 8 catches for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also should have had a third touchdown catch on a deep throw down the middle, but Garoppolo underthrew it. Deebo Samuel also had a good game -- 7 catches for 79 yards. But Ray-Ray McCloud dropped a deep pass that would have given the 49ers' lifeless offense a spark. That was a key mistake.

TIGHT ENDS: B-MINUS.

George Kittle had 8 catches for 83 yards and no touchdowns -- a great game for him at this point in his career. Unfortunately for the 49ers, his backup, Charlie Woerner, dropped a long pass up the seam. The 49ers should have called that play for Ross Dwelley instead, because he doesn't drop balls.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B-MINUS.

They gave Jimmy Garoppolo plenty of time to throw all game, but they couldn't create rushing lanes for Jeff Wilson Jr. or Tevin Coleman. Mike McGlinchey left the game with an injury and did not return.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B-MINUS.

They gave up only 4.2 yards per carry, which is decent considering they were missing three starters. But they recorded just two sacks, mostly because they didn't have Nick Bosa, who commands double teams and makes every other pass rusher's job much easier.

LINEBACKERS: B-MINUS.

Fred Warner had a team-high 10 tackles, but got beat in coverage a few times and missed multiple opportunities to make tackles in the backfield. He did not make a big impact.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: B-MINUS.

They gave up just 129 passing yards, but they also gave up a passer rating of 144.6 to Marcus Mariota, who's nothing special. Charvarius Ward left the game with a groin injury, and without him and Emmanuel Moseley, the pass defense was extremely conservative.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B.

Ray-Ray McCloud had a 35-yard punt return, which was the 49ers' longest gain of the day.

COACHES: F-MINUS.

DeMeco Ryans did an OK job considering he was missing seven starters on defense and he was facing an offense that averages more than 24 points per game. To play mostly backups and still hold the Falcons to just 21 points in Atlanta is impressive (the Falcons scored a touchdown with their defense). Still, the 49ers couldn't stop Marcus Mariota from scrambling or running the zone read. They were unprepared for him. Also, without Bosa, the defense got very little pressure and Ryans didn't blitz much. He should have. Instead, he let Mariota carve him up. But Ryans was by far the 49ers' best coach in this game. Kyle Shanahan got outcoached by Arthur Smith, whose team is rebuilding. Shanahan's offense also stunk, as it scored just 14 points against a bad defense. In addition, the offense scored a whopping zero points after halftime. Bad second-half offense is becoming a pattern for Shanahan. Today, his offense had no imagination. The run game had zero creativity, and he gave up on it immediately. That was checkmate. But the main reason the 49ers lost is their plethora of injuries, and those are Shanahan's fault, too. Every game this year, the 49ers have lost multiple key starters to injury. This happens every season to the 49ers in September and October, because their training camps are so light and their starters don't play in the preseason. So they're not in football shape when the regular season starts. Instead, they attempt to get into football shape during the season, which has led to lots of injuries. This is Shanahan's sixth year as a head coach. He should have fixed the injury issues and the offense by now, but he hasn't. And now his team is 3-3, and it hasn't faced any good yet. Next week, they'll have to face the Kansas City Chiefs while missing roughly half their starters. Good luck with that. At least the 49ers still can win their division, but that doesn't mean they're good. For comparison, the Jets have a better record than the 49ers right now. The freaking Jets, whose coach is Robert Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator. Is he a better head coach than Shanahan? I wonder.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
thecomeback.com

Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight

Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy